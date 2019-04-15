Social Spotlight
Texas A&M was great, had a great time with my family and the coaches👍 @CoachE_TAMU @AggieFootball @GigEm247 @CoachMikeElko @CoachjayhGraham @Coach_EDavis @CoachKWorden pic.twitter.com/jv2fmzs5SC— Clyde Pinder Jr 🇧🇸 (@clydepinderjr99) April 14, 2019
USA Today ⚾️ Top 25 Coaches Poll— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 15, 2019
SEC teams in the Top 25:
2. Mississippi State
5. Vanderbilt
6. Georgia
9. Texas A&M
10. Arkansas
14. LSU
17. Ole Miss
22. Tennessee
23. Auburn
The Aggies are one of them https://t.co/IjaNnHYwTL— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 15, 2019
Great first official with Texas A&M #GigEm #Aggies pic.twitter.com/zyo2Kfl48r— Mäłįq “Thę Frêåk”5️⃣ Čãrr (@CarrMaliq) April 15, 2019
The 25 best teams in college baseball 👇👇https://t.co/t0eb1B5TZe pic.twitter.com/mLDxRinhoK— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 15, 2019
Great time at Texas A&M for the spring game, thank you for having me!! #GigEm 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/yCpzc7XaLK— Aidan Siano (@aidansiano34) April 14, 2019
Had an AMAZING time in Aggieland! #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/5jQQc6CXpt— Nick Martin (@NickMartinPg6) April 14, 2019
Had a great time at the Texas A&m spring game Friday #gigem pic.twitter.com/45sbF3CcZg— Jermarques Bailey (@JermarquesB) April 14, 2019
Will Jimbo bring a 🏆 to Aggieland? pic.twitter.com/dmsEwQ2MwB— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 13, 2019
@ShadrachBanks flexing on'em, 💦💦 pic.twitter.com/YG3A69V8Ht— CoachD🦍NoDaysOff (@CoachDNoDaysOff) April 14, 2019
Texas A&M is the latest offer for 2021 Ravenwood (Tenn.) LB Emmanuel "Junior" Colson— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) April 14, 2019
https://t.co/j5Er5kbjzk pic.twitter.com/I5D5hbiVMX
🤔.... pic.twitter.com/tWyRa2bRUE— BIG FRANK 🧟♂️ (@fadil_diggs) April 13, 2019
Feeling good... #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/NYhbaOwriw— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) April 14, 2019
I am blessed to be attending Texas A&M University and be a part of #TeamBuzz to play the game I love from the first day. Thanks to everybody who supported me throughout my life. pic.twitter.com/u55RtzMyM2— Yeezy G (@yavuzgultekin19) April 14, 2019
2019 Bishop Walsh forward Yavuz Gultekin just committed to Texas A&M, a source tells @Rivals. Gultekin gives Buzz Williams his fourth commitment within the past two hours@AggieYellRivals https://t.co/edCRuBnwvM— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 14, 2019
Best decision I ever made 👍🏾— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) April 13, 2019
Thank you to all who came out ❤️#WakeEmUp pic.twitter.com/HvwJUJbXtM
@aggiembk 👍🏽👍🏽!! pic.twitter.com/0PPo7UgkbC— Stacey Jackson (@_qwizzle) April 13, 2019
Only the beginning #getbetter pic.twitter.com/3tipRo4Vrl— dre (@20dre) April 13, 2019
When I was 12 @Drake took a picture with me and whispered something in my ear ... he said “I’m a time traveller ... #GigEm kid” #committed #aggieland #whoop #TAMU @aggiembk @TAMU #scarborough pic.twitter.com/bDB7vixVNs— Cashius McNeilly (@cmcneilly13) April 13, 2019
👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/iQA2cMTMEw— BIG FRANK 🧟♂️ (@fadil_diggs) April 12, 2019
Turn my boy up !!!! https://t.co/mgs4acEzas— Demarvin Leal (@boimarv9) April 13, 2019
#GigEm 📍— 🌹 (@RoSimonJr) April 13, 2019
The energy different down here.. #Gigem👍🏾 #SEC— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) April 13, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University #GigEm #Aggieland #12thMan 👍🏾🔥 @CoachE_TAMU pic.twitter.com/6DFAuDkBD0— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) April 12, 2019
Great time at A&M #GigEm #Aggieland pic.twitter.com/ARD2eEARiH— Tobias Braun (@tobiasbraunOL) April 12, 2019
👍🏾— t . o (@troyomeire) April 13, 2019
The Fatheree’s taking in the TX A&M spring football game. Good times! 🏈👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/R2XWzQEZnG— Lorraine fatheree (@lexeedeucee) April 13, 2019
At the A&M spring game https://t.co/NkBYOr0tGG— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 13, 2019
Also at A&M https://t.co/SfVAq8JMco— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) April 13, 2019