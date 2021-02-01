Social Spotlight
.@LambertFtBall WR Kojo Antwi was at the @HustleInc7v7 workout today, but couldn’t compete to minor injury. He is one of the top WRs in 2022, and yes, #GigEm is one of his top schools. https://t.co/UYvvEKqCM7 pic.twitter.com/02skkILds9— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) January 30, 2021
👀👀👀🧩🧩🧩 https://t.co/yQH2jNQtsW— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) January 31, 2021
All my Aggie commits can I get a follow 👍🏾#GigEm— Patrick williams (@getmoneypj) January 29, 2021
Take a look at when the best remaining prospects will make their announcements https://t.co/kwFeQx4gxe— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) February 1, 2021
Commitment date set February 11🔒in #alwaysapplypressure 💎💎💎💘— Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) January 28, 2021
After an awesome talk with @Coach_TPrice I am blessed and honored to say I have received my 3rd offer from Texas A&M🙌🏽 #GigEm @billyliucci @Jason_Howell @EPS_Scout1 @MikeRoach247 @samspiegs @Trainfast_— Dylan Spencer (@Trilldyl8) January 29, 2021
@TimVerghese @R_Brauninger @CoachJensen3 @TaylorMustangFB @Dabo1056 pic.twitter.com/0YGJLDMNmE
Blessed to say I’ve received an Offer from The Texas A&M University 👍🏽! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/2TZ4JuWofr— Marvin Jones Jr. (@marvinjonesjrr) January 29, 2021
Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Texas A&M University #GigEm👍🏾 @CoachTRob_ @CoachFranklin9 @CallMeCoach_11 @CoachPipe15 @TonyCitizen5 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/1vihraWhw7— TreVonte' Citizen✍🏾 (@Tre_Citizen1) January 29, 2021
Top 6 schools for @KeonWylie pic.twitter.com/Tk1yQUFTYY— 678edits (@678edits1) January 29, 2021
Blessed to receive An PWO offer from @AggieFootball @MHSBearFB pic.twitter.com/nhEEdDMZMI— dalton merryman (@dalton_merryman) January 29, 2021
📍College Station 👍🏻— Hunter Erb🌟 (@Hunter_Erb66) January 30, 2021
Cmon brudda 👍🏾 https://t.co/8RqxGSwFvV— malick sylla 🎲🎲 (@malick_S17) January 30, 2021
January 8, 2021
22 days, 10 hours... shutting it down. 💞 pic.twitter.com/GHpzbqwiwz— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) February 1, 2021
TD pass + 2-point conversion for @TheKellenMond and we've got a ballgame.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/T0lTt3fS3j
👍 to 🐊: @TheKellenMond with the nice back-shoulder toss— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/naTQlwlNV9
.@TheKellenMond rn: 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 Reese's @seniorbowl live on @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/qvL7xpl8Zp
bucket. https://t.co/UUIs6u1PJ8— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 29, 2021
🗣️ @MoveTheSticks on @seniorbowl starting QB @TheKellenMond:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 30, 2021
📺 Live: @NFLNetwork#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Tw8gyFvKZ0
✅ A&M career passing leader— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) January 30, 2021
✅ A&M career passing TD leader
✅ A&M total offensive yards leader
✅ A&M total TDs co-leader
✅ Orange Bowl Champion
✅ Senior Bowl MVP
Have a year @TheKellenMond
"It's a huge sign of everything that I've worked for."@seniorbowl MVP @TheKellenMond (@AggieFootball) joined @movethesticks and @andrewsiciliano! pic.twitter.com/ijIVIwCHYp— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2021
Kellen Mond ended his college career in style Saturday, easily outshining the other quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl and winning the game's MVP award: https://t.co/hb7GLbF0QJ— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 31, 2021
Former five-star and Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond took home MVP honors at Saturday’s Senior Bowl. @mbpRivals has more on Mond’s showing: https://t.co/hQAOS5OLth— Rivals (@Rivals) January 31, 2021
Highest-graded offensive players at the Senior Bowl— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 31, 2021
1. Kellen Mond, A&M QB: 91.1
2. Dillon Radunz, NDSU OT: 83.4
3. Michael Carter, UNC RB: 80.3
4. Shi Smith, SC WR: 73.4
5. Robert Hainsey, ND G: 71.9 pic.twitter.com/vrahUr79Nc
Congrats, Kellen! Way to put on a show. 🍿#GigEm pic.twitter.com/V1v1jzBFM2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 31, 2021
The NFF Scholar-Athlete of the Day, presented by @Fidelity, is @AggieFootball OL and finance major @bigg_dan65 #GigEm #FutureForFootball pic.twitter.com/TRhSt13PbK— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) February 1, 2021
you forgot @TheKellenMond https://t.co/0C4t71iMWP— Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) February 1, 2021
All Glory To GOD! Texas A&M will forever be a piece of my life that I’ll never forget but with the being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone who’s been supportive through my journey just know it isn’t over yet ! 🖤✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/99EyRP6bQk— Jeremiah Martin (@IAmJM_) February 1, 2021
Texas A&M DE Jeremiah Martin has reportedly entered the transfer portal. H/T: @RivalsPortal— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) February 1, 2021
#TAMU making room for Wednesday??? https://t.co/SCZIaZNDwX— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) February 1, 2021
Dan Campbell...then and now. 😎 #TBT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 28, 2021
(📷: @Lions)#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/U62SH19nD2
Baseball, we've missed you ⚾ ❤️ #FamilyF1rst | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/YEQyU3Zlnf— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 1, 2021