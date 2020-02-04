Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Signing tomorrow✍🏾 @ 8:00 PT— Darvon Hubbard (@Iam_dxii) February 4, 2020
I’ll be announcing my decision February 5th, 9:30 AM, at George County High School.— 🎒™ (@macFresco99) January 29, 2020
What should i do? 👍🏽 or 👎🏽 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/RJe9NnKRKS— BT3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) February 4, 2020
Congratulations @CoachSantucci on your new journey can’t to get up there #AggiePride pic.twitter.com/gZ4zNJsI4J— Marco Terrill Avant (@marco_avant) February 4, 2020
Aggie nation is this home 🗣 to me pic.twitter.com/vCvYdaWNWQ— Kendrick Blackshire (@KendrickBlacks1) February 4, 2020
A Year Ago Today, I Made The Best Decision Of My Life. https://t.co/Q7H2fVSJde— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) February 3, 2020
#AGTG Blessed to have been offered by TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY 1️⃣2️⃣ #AggiePride pic.twitter.com/e6f7TVcywO— “COOKIE ” (@ii_cooks) February 3, 2020
@AggieFootball in the house today! Thanks so much for stopping by the Grove, Coach Fisher, @CoachDickey1, and @Coach_TPrice! @joshgibson_pg #StraightLineRecruiting #RecruitPG pic.twitter.com/M7yE4VVhE7— Pleasant Grove Football (@PGHawkFootball) January 30, 2020
Blessed to say I’ve been selected as a Nominee for the BUTKUS AWARD ! I’d love to say thank you to @LemmingReport & @CBSSports for selecting me !🐺 pic.twitter.com/oYz0rtAaEG— PAULIE🥀... (@Terrence21Lewis) January 27, 2020
🎥: @Phil_UpOnMe pic.twitter.com/KV5RZkEJan— Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) January 26, 2020
Great junior day in college station yesterday! Appreciate the hospitality shown by the A&M staff. #GigEm #GigEmGang #12thMan @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/cHpsZoD6ef— Braden Davis (@BradenDavis_5) February 3, 2020
That's my boy, and those are my dudes! https://t.co/2MlmDzqh1R— Dallas Walker III (@DallasWalkerII3) February 4, 2020
#Gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/lGjzgraf79— mani (@armani_winfield) February 4, 2020
#gigem pic.twitter.com/3v27bL5NAH— Jordan Crook (@d1crook) February 4, 2020
Will is be Alabama or Texas A&M for McKinley Jackson? @mbpRivals says the Aggies are in good shape after an impressive weekend visit.— Rivals (@Rivals) February 4, 2020
That and more #GigEm news in his weekly thoughts column. https://t.co/tLOHtqCqSw pic.twitter.com/1EWb63K2hO
2022 Aledo safety Bryan Allen adds a #TAMU offer @mbpRivals https://t.co/rc7sNNReTs— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 4, 2020
Texas A&M thanks for the experience 🔥 will be back !— ᴿ¹ᴮ (@GodChildM3_) February 4, 2020
Bless to receive an offer from Texas A&M University #12thman #aggiesfootball #blessed🙏🏽 @AggieFootball @JuniorRosegreen @coachtunsil @LovettCoach @CoachIsh_TAMU pic.twitter.com/CR7tPJ0EJ7— alfonzo allen jr (@f0reignb0yfonzo) February 3, 2020
Extremely Blessed and Honor to receive a offer from Texas A&M University🐶 #Gigem pic.twitter.com/DK3KXi1MDl— Jaylin Marshall (@breadwinnerjay_) February 4, 2020
Top 5.... pic.twitter.com/9pMwHbueJT— The Mountain (@brycefoster2021) February 3, 2020
"He's a man of high character and he just so happened to have one of the greatest football careers of any player at Texas A&M or any player in the history of the NFL."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 4, 2020
Jacob Green: A Hall of Fame Life
🎥 https://t.co/14SaalFYDl#BlackHistoryMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0NW7fScPoF
Round ✌️ with the Tigers.@CommunityCoffee Pregame Show:— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 4, 2020
BTHO Mizzou | 8pm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/PzSYhQvSsH
Miss @AggieFootball gameday? Yeah, us too.— 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) February 4, 2020
Secure your seats for the 2020 campaign! Season ticket renewals are now open until March 2 👍
🔗https://t.co/HG6BG7mXJ1 pic.twitter.com/JEuL4yTVWH
Today's the day! See you at noon!#GigEm https://t.co/VBrUUuaqbv— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 4, 2020
Something about Aggies & rings? 👍💍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 4, 2020
Fightin' Texas Aggies have won 4️⃣8️⃣ total championships in 3️⃣2️⃣ different Super Bowls.#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0H6uIL4jEf
Dreams to Reality... SB LIV Champion‼️@GGPR_BANGER5 #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/Q3tjV5diOo— Tyler Santucci (@CoachSantucci) February 3, 2020
"𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒 is the reason for the 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩."#GigEm pic.twitter.com/VxwG8hJ96z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
WORLD CHAMPS ❤️— Armani Watts (@GGPR_BANGER5) February 3, 2020
Hail to the @Chiefs! 🏈🏆💍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 3, 2020
Congrats to @GGPR_BANGER5 & #ChiefsKingdom on bringing home the Lombardi!#SBLIV | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dy1pes7DJl
Let’s go!!!! My dawgs war ready!!!!#BeLegendary #SuperBowlLIV @ Hard Rock Stadium https://t.co/A2UEV4hoDU— Damontre' Moore (@tmoore94) February 2, 2020
The Pinnacle. The @SuperBowl.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 2, 2020
Good luck this evening, gentlemen!@Chiefs 🆚 @49ers
📺 @FOXTV | 5:30 CT
#SBLIV | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4zMXSz5V2f
The 2019 Comeback Player of the Year is @Titans QB @RyanTannehill1! #NFLHonors— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2020
(by @CastrolUSA) pic.twitter.com/I1vLHRKvqp
Student-athlete 📚📚📚 #Gigem https://t.co/BCyuPgAdoB— derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@trenchbaby52) February 1, 2020
Can’t rush the vibes ❄️ https://t.co/EplcrhJYt2— ❄️ (@_Jstern) January 30, 2020
Ye, ye @VonMiller’s ready for the #ProBowl 🤟 pic.twitter.com/qwtLNHotyV— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 26, 2020
#2 in the rankings...from @TAMU 👇 https://t.co/UHTszh8R7B— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) February 4, 2020