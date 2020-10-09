Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/z5LR4R3GXK— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2020
.@MylesLGarrett has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week❗️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 7, 2020
RT to congratulate Myles!
📰 » https://t.co/dZsvrPbLhp pic.twitter.com/5dFbNG49cm
#NFLAggies in action: Week 4 🎬— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2020
📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/8pKTujXrTi#GigEm pic.twitter.com/iTwRDelTQZ
Name something better than a Brady-Evans touchdown. We'll wait.#TDTuesday | #FeelTheOrgullo pic.twitter.com/mDdVTLNlFi— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 6, 2020
Built different #210 pic.twitter.com/aClFvAcwFZ— Joshua Reynolds (@J_Rey_11) October 6, 2020
Victory Tuesday 🧀#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/J3VUw2qzqd— Kingsley Keke (@BucketsAll_Day) October 6, 2020
📺 details for #SECFB games on Oct. 17 » https://t.co/EDTddHDz0R pic.twitter.com/Aq66rJdqZ0— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 5, 2020
The latest edition of 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙶𝙰𝙼𝙴𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙲𝙺𝙴𝚁 breaks down the Aggies and Gators.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 8, 2020
Full podcast available now:
🎧 https://t.co/ro2GSXNzNc@UPS | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ipGN81XbMp
See you Saturday, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 8, 2020
🏈 https://t.co/kPDXr3Rhmz
🎟️ https://t.co/f26RrhAHe8#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Rpz65YUsJv
#ThePulse Episode 2: "A New Look" is now live:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 8, 2020
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/Ql3Rd6EB8D@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/omgOR80FoV
Saturday matinee. 🎬🍿#BTHOFlorida | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ceUZRViNXA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 9, 2020
Happy birthday, Coach! 🎂🎉#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GSxEFZFyr7— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 9, 2020
⏰ Get ready, #12thMan. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/mHgK4NnrUR— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 9, 2020
Week 🖐️#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/RPxrHfOZy1— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 8, 2020
Casual, @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/2MwO9d9rzy— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 8, 2020
In the category of strange but true: A&M only had 26 fewer yards of total offense against Alabama last weekend than they did against Texas State in the 2019 opener (476 to 450).— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) October 7, 2020
happy birthday to the goat. pic.twitter.com/VPV4kBkhIu— Victory Vaka (@9toriousVic) October 9, 2020
In due time @DemondDemas1 🤞🏾🖤. Just keep the faith, keep pushing and keep grinding!#GigEm👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/fwar2eXgCs— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) October 4, 2020
The. Calm. Before. The. Storm. pic.twitter.com/C7wqpod2BF— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) October 3, 2020
Good morning. ☀️— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) October 9, 2020
Alex Caruso plays for a NBA championship tonight.
That is all.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/l695xNLVwb
Haters hate, winners win.@BrooksRaley and the @astros are heading to the ALCS! 👍#ForTheH | #FamilyF1rst#GigEm pic.twitter.com/6LXbYhePRU— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) October 8, 2020
#AGTG🙏🏾Thank you to all the universities and coaches that reached out and showed interest in me. I am proud to present to you my top 4 schools I am interested in. (NOT in any particular order!)Which school do you think i’ll choose? #Chomp🐊 #GigEm👍🏾 #GeauxTigers #FightOn✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZId51blETf— laysi (@jalaysiyasmith1) October 9, 2020
AGGIE FOOTBALL GAME WATCH PARTY, slated for Clutch in Uptown. 25% of all food & drink sales during game to be donated by Clutch to the DAMC. https://t.co/xcyoCGMJVK 🏈👍#DallasAggies | #GigEm | #BTHOflorida pic.twitter.com/squAruUM7o— Dallas A&M Club (@DallasAggies) October 9, 2020