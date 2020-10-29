Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
These 7 schools have been recruiting me the hardest 🏈💯 pic.twitter.com/e4SyWVhnqK— Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) October 28, 2020
“We’re backkkkkkk” 😂— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) October 29, 2020
#WallpaperWednesday ❄️🎃#GigEm pic.twitter.com/FDEBGe04fj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 28, 2020
‘22 quarterbacks get @ me. Bout to start this class right— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) October 29, 2020
Aggies Mailbag question: The No. 8 Aggies need Texas to beat No. 6 Oklahoma State to keep climbing the rankings ladder — so do Aggies root for the Longhorns on Saturday?— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) October 29, 2020
I’ll hang up and listen ✔️: pic.twitter.com/EuS5FMwv4X
On Now: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show 🎙️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 29, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/vYcTx76byn
➡️ https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe@CapitalFarmCred | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/radtL9TIer
Bright lights = big plays!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 28, 2020
Week 7️⃣ action from your #NFLAggies.
📱 NFL App // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/8pKTujXrTi#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Mu7pQxsc7w
Three nice games, three nice wins for these #NFLAggies. 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/RYLMHjfinN— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 28, 2020
#NFLAggies | #GigEm https://t.co/CvHqDy67UW— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 27, 2020
Nailed it. 😂😂@davidgardners | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/xSA8JoUhUE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 27, 2020
FB TV update for Nov. 7:— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 26, 2020
Tennessee @ Arkansas & Texas A&M @ So Carolina will be assigned following game times & networks after games of Oct 31: 7pm ET/6pm CT or 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network
Game times & networks for other games on Nov 7 were previously announced.
We've got ourselves a ballgame.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020
📺 #SNF on NBC pic.twitter.com/Gm7jq8kdPY
Look who found the zone again... 👀— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 26, 2020
📺 @SNFonNBC #NFLAggies | #GigEm https://t.co/IpVjhIAA2C
Texas prospect and 2021 forward Ashton Smith will announce his college commitment on October 31st, he told @Stockrisers. Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Houston, among those involved.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 27, 2020
6-foot-9 forward.
Myles Garrett has recorded a sack in 6 straight games 😳 @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2020
That’s the longest active streak in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/lesZvE975m
Top 🔟...again.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/K1Or0MIEVs— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 25, 2020
.@MylesLGarrett knocks it out and @Rharr_15 recovers!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/wfNoffcaey
First career regular season @NFL TD for @_Jstern!#NFLAggies #GigEm https://t.co/Uug1YJEKkp— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 25, 2020
𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧. 🏟️🗣️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 24, 2020
See you in one week, #12thMan!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ONYU3qQkd1
One month down.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 24, 2020
So much more to come. 🔥#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ro2EFGY9xf
Thanks for stoppin' by, Auggie! 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/LMIGbAe4ki— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 23, 2020
Omg I’m not even gonna lie.... something special about to happen in college station...— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) October 28, 2020
One prospect that’s made a jump from junior tape is @AggieFootball LB Aaron Hansford. First-year starting converted TE has gotten better every game so far in 2020. Athletic 240-lber that excels on sub-downs and sources think he could clock high-4.5’s. 📈#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/XbcCdrA9Vd— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 23, 2020
Auggie got to meet Kellen & the Aggies tonight after practice. Enough can not be said for how great these guys are. THE BEST. ALL OF Y'ALL. @TheKellenMond @ZachCalzada @haynes_king10 @kvng_buzo @CoachDickey1— Jonathan Failor '17 (@ohAGGIE17) October 23, 2020
Thank you all! Tag Colton and Chris if they are here! GIG 'EM! pic.twitter.com/Yy59UcYyLv
October 29, 2020
#ThePulse Episode 4: "Bully-ed" ⬇️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 22, 2020
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/kz6ejHZp5p@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZrQMooV7dY
We go behind enemy lines for the inside scoop from @mbpRivals on the Aggies: https://t.co/gHc074X1wq— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) October 29, 2020
What is @mbpRivals expecting to see from five-star freshman Demond Demas this weekend?— Rivals (@Rivals) October 29, 2020
He gives his thoughts on that and much more Texas A&M news in his Wednesday Talking Points: https://t.co/Az5wSK9wMm pic.twitter.com/o95ucbN2R2
TOP 6 Ready to finish this race.@samspiegs @MikeRoach247 @Perroni247 @Nextlevelsports @vypehouston @Texan_Live @DickinsonFB @Hayesfawcett3 @ihss_houston @simplyCoachO @HamiltonESPN @AWilliamsUSA #HookEm #Boomer #GigEm #Gator #FightOn #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/z4pZrMgpOG— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) October 29, 2020
Ryan Tannehill now has started 16 games in Tennessee. That's quite the stat line. pic.twitter.com/mkcU9odBwn— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 27, 2020
You're not supposed to be so rude to visitors, @Erik_McCoy_73 https://t.co/3z4bmulVmw— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) October 27, 2020
Wade Taylor on how Texas A&M landed him: “Coach Buzz is a different breed... if he wants you, he’s going to get you.”— Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@_SchuZ_) October 27, 2020
Full @wadetaylorIV interview: https://t.co/9LUvBXwOvf@AndrewHatts @AggieYellRivals @mbpRivals @Jason_Howell @rcb05 @billyliucci @Travis_L_Brown @GabeBock pic.twitter.com/r1EnS6RY5f