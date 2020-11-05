AggieYell - Social Spotlight

Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
Legend says @TAMUequipment hasn’t had to wash @TheKellenMond’s jersey in four games... #GigEm #MaroonGoons 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/EgLaRJ6eoF— Peyton Aufill (@PeytonAufill) November 4, 2020
Aggie commit gets his All-American jersey. https://t.co/8TN2kL2G82— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 5, 2020
🌅 views...#BTHOSC | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/W35qcp1RcT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2020
What a wonderful day to be a Denton Ryan Raider Football Player #ONE 🤞🏾— BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) November 5, 2020
Former Texas A&M Clifford Chattman DB has committed to UTSA as a grad transfer. https://t.co/mfXr5OMPF7— BirdsUp.com (@UTSARivals) November 4, 2020
Sam Pittman on how to simulate an atmosphere for recruits without recruiting visits:— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 2, 2020
"Atmosphere is hard to get, unless you go to Texas A&M..."
Hezekiah Jones just called @TheKellenMond "a football freak", said the QB talks football all the time.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 2, 2020
Your #NFLAggies doin' work in Week 8.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/29441ydYGV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2020
“You gon’ end up dead or broke “ goin’ jail like ya dad or unc is that what the hood say ? 🧑🏾🦯 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dKpE6ZBigk— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) November 4, 2020
When asked what he learned about himself in the year-plus he was sidelines, Hezekiah Jones replied, "I learned how to sew...I got into fashion a little bit."— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 2, 2020
“They remember November “— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) November 3, 2020
-Jimbo Fisher #Gigem 👍🏿
🉑 pic.twitter.com/GtvfMnOv05
It's that time!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2020
🎬 #ThePulse Episode 5: "Unhaunted"
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/gP7YZtZrxv@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/kINUaIstNX
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and his staff will virtually meet with 2021 JUCO prospect Sydney Curry today, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 3, 2020
One of America’s top-rated JUCO prospects, attends John A Logan.
The Aggies have the day off to vote today, but they'd rather vote AND practice: https://t.co/JrGdrb0b2L— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 3, 2020
Join https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I TODAY for just a $1 a month for a full year! Details here: https://t.co/FAPZJP3czZ
Oh, wow. What a huge, staggering punishment. 😐 https://t.co/c6vdTtL4TN— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 2, 2020
Where do things stand with the nation's top uncommitted defensive ends like five-star Tunmise Adeleye?@rivalsmike and @rivalsfriedman break it down and project Adeleye to Texas A&M.https://t.co/yEl1jzAuSL pic.twitter.com/OSHq1EcGmR— Rivals (@Rivals) November 3, 2020
Our Whataburger Players of the Month had themselves a big October! 👏— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 3, 2020
🏐 @mallorytalbert
- SEC DPOTW Award and 38 kills on a .432 hitting%
🏈 @Foebg_1
- 43 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF#GigEm pic.twitter.com/LsjwrIB5lg
Fashion designer, reader of eclectic books and junior WR Hezekiah Jones gave the Aggie offense a shot in the arm Saturday: https://t.co/bShPiUISh6— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 3, 2020
Join https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I TODAY and get premium access for a year for just $1 a month: https://t.co/FAPZJP3czZ
#WallpaperWednesday | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/MXqIxXGQCk— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 4, 2020
Aggie commit and big Aggie target will get their All-American Bowl jerseys this week. https://t.co/LbZhN95Vqb— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 2, 2020
Tomorrow ... #ThePulse is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊.@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/R5PUCxSPk2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 3, 2020
1️⃣1️⃣: 292 yards of total offense— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 3, 2020
8️⃣5️⃣: 92 yards, 2 TDs
These two were 🔒 in.
🏆 https://t.co/TXmxObz72Q#GigEm pic.twitter.com/X4mC9UGcds
M1️⃣K3️⃣— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 3, 2020
📲: https://t.co/cvKtEGP3p1 pic.twitter.com/Or9OECxmqO
Texas A&M RT Carson Green has been named the SEC offensive lineman of the week.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 2, 2020
Staring contest...go! 👀@davidgardners | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/oyAbw6wKnh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 3, 2020
Saluting a big performance.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/2PHtQkQsNo#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2TbcXC5IQ6
Stay Sleep.. 🧘🏽♂️ NINK pic.twitter.com/EuaZPihSby— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) November 3, 2020
📺 details for #SECFB games on Nov. 14 » https://t.co/CpDTelqymf pic.twitter.com/287kn4t3k1— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 2, 2020
GIG EM https://t.co/uJCHLpHQu0— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) November 3, 2020
More love for our #MaroonGoons.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2020
🔗https://t.co/ST09zGkRzj#GigEm pic.twitter.com/rbJAOs1hxt
A&M opens as an 8-point favorite against South Carolina.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 1, 2020
💪 Left no doubt. 💪#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2h8oxLIQGm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2020
It's that time!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2020
🎬 #ThePulse Episode 5: "Unhaunted"
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/gP7YZtZrxv@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/kINUaIstNX
#SECFB Offensive Lineman of the Week: @carsonjohngreen— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 2, 2020
Full release » https://t.co/NlaYEjo4Il pic.twitter.com/H3VIbBxctS
DONO!#NFLAggies | #GigEm https://t.co/ryW1cAaRUe— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 2, 2020
How about this double up by @AggieFootball TE Ryan Renick!!! pic.twitter.com/sshdz0ZrfM— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 1, 2020
On Now: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show 🎙️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/vYcTx6OA9N
➡️ https://t.co/QZpR5zYyNM@CapitalFarmCred | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/J3gRHABRCg
📈↗️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/89vBWWa4d9— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 1, 2020
🗣 @isaiah_spiller #GigEm pic.twitter.com/O0kSXPoYKo— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 1, 2020
This quote from new Elite 4-Star Sooner Commit Billy Bowman about why he chose Oklahoma (after flipping from Texas) may sting for Longhorn fans. pic.twitter.com/sau51Txaby— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) November 2, 2020
1) Kellen Mond— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 1, 2020
2) Johnny Manziel @TheKellenMond has passed @JManziel2 for the @AggieFootball career total yards record 👀 pic.twitter.com/n0f1L5vlRy
YUHHHH DONO !!! https://t.co/k8QOchcPEr— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) November 2, 2020
With Texas A&M off to a hot start to the 2020 season and the Aggies working to parlay their top-10 ranking into a spot in the College Football Playoff, there's never been a better time to join AggieYell.com! To make things better, you can do so for only a dollar a month -- $12 for an entire year!
Here's what you get:
• Full team coverage, with multiple stories every day;
• Access to Monday Thoughts, Wednesday Talking Points and Friday TiDBITS, with unmatched analysis and discussion of Aggie sports and other issues around the SEC;
• Reporting from Mark Passwaters, who has covered the Aggies for more than a decade;
• Top-notch recruiting news from the AggieYell staff and members of the national Rivals network
AND MUCH MORE!
All for one dollar a month.
Here's what to do
If you're new to AY and the Rivals Network, click here.
If you're a returning member, whether on the free board or a former premium member, click here.
Remember, the promo code is GigEm12.
This offer is only available until Thursday, Nov. 5, so sign up TODAY!