AggieYell - Social Spotlight

AggieYell brings the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.

Legend says @TAMUequipment hasn’t had to wash @TheKellenMond ’s jersey in four games... #GigEm #MaroonGoons 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/EgLaRJ6eoF

What a wonderful day to be a Denton Ryan Raider Football Player #ONE 🤞🏾

Former Texas A&M Clifford Chattman DB has committed to UTSA as a grad transfer. https://t.co/mfXr5OMPF7

Sam Pittman on how to simulate an atmosphere for recruits without recruiting visits: "Atmosphere is hard to get, unless you go to Texas A&M..."

Hezekiah Jones just called @TheKellenMond "a football freak", said the QB talks football all the time.

“You gon’ end up dead or broke “ goin’ jail like ya dad or unc is that what the hood say ? 🧑🏾‍🦯 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dKpE6ZBigk

When asked what he learned about himself in the year-plus he was sidelines, Hezekiah Jones replied, "I learned how to sew...I got into fashion a little bit."

Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and his staff will virtually meet with 2021 JUCO prospect Sydney Curry today, he told @Stockrisers . One of America’s top-rated JUCO prospects, attends John A Logan.

The Aggies have the day off to vote today, but they'd rather vote AND practice: https://t.co/JrGdrb0b2L Join https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I TODAY for just a $1 a month for a full year! Details here: https://t.co/FAPZJP3czZ

Where do things stand with the nation's top uncommitted defensive ends like five-star Tunmise Adeleye? @rivalsmike and @rivalsfriedman break it down and project Adeleye to Texas A&M. https://t.co/yEl1jzAuSL pic.twitter.com/OSHq1EcGmR

Our Whataburger Players of the Month had themselves a big October! 👏 🏐 @mallorytalbert - SEC DPOTW Award and 38 kills on a .432 hitting% 🏈 @Foebg_1 - 43 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LsjwrIB5lg

Fashion designer, reader of eclectic books and junior WR Hezekiah Jones gave the Aggie offense a shot in the arm Saturday: https://t.co/bShPiUISh6 Join https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I TODAY and get premium access for a year for just $1 a month: https://t.co/FAPZJP3czZ

Aggie commit and big Aggie target will get their All-American Bowl jerseys this week. https://t.co/LbZhN95Vqb

1️⃣1️⃣: 292 yards of total offense 8️⃣5️⃣: 92 yards, 2 TDs These two were 🔒 in. 🏆 https://t.co/TXmxObz72Q #GigEm pic.twitter.com/X4mC9UGcds

Texas A&M RT Carson Green has been named the SEC offensive lineman of the week.

A&M opens as an 8-point favorite against South Carolina.

How about this double up by @AggieFootball TE Ryan Renick!!! pic.twitter.com/sshdz0ZrfM

On Now: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show 🎙️ ➡️ https://t.co/vYcTx6OA9N ➡️ https://t.co/QZpR5zYyNM @CapitalFarmCred | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/J3gRHABRCg

This quote from new Elite 4-Star Sooner Commit Billy Bowman about why he chose Oklahoma (after flipping from Texas) may sting for Longhorn fans. pic.twitter.com/sau51Txaby

1) Kellen Mond 2) Johnny Manziel @TheKellenMond has passed @JManziel2 for the @AggieFootball career total yards record 👀 pic.twitter.com/n0f1L5vlRy

