"#VeteransDay is a huge day for me." 🇺🇸— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 11, 2020
🗣️ @TheKellenMond @SECNetwork | #SECNation | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Eao3imIEVU
When it comes to possibly shuffling schedules around the SEC as games get postponed for covid issues, Jimbo Fisher sums it up succinctly: pic.twitter.com/KU6TFIjVJs— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 11, 2020
"We have retested three times and we have only had two positives but it is the quarantining that is taking our players away"— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 11, 2020
Coach Jimbo Fisher on the current state of A&M football
due to me not being able to be back on Westlake’s campus until January, i’ll be signing in February. 👍🏽 #gigem— Victory Vaka (@No7oriou2) November 11, 2020
November 9, 2020
There’s a new No. 1 in the AP Poll 👀— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami (FL)
10. Indiana
Dominant road W for @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/IKWok1OAzE— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2020
My SEC power rankings. Pick them apart. pic.twitter.com/QWvpp5rl9p— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) November 11, 2020
I Remembered Who I Was & Took My Power Back. 🤲🏾🧘🏾 pic.twitter.com/HsEvhg3biU— KC (@Keldrick_Carper) November 9, 2020
Keep rewriting that record book, QB1. 🔥#GigEm pic.twitter.com/TllynE9ffi— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 8, 2020
NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020
November 11, 2020
⚠️ SCHEDULE UPDATE:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 10, 2020
Saturday's game at Tennessee has been postponed and rescheduled for December 12.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ieD2VpS99F
Big dreams https://t.co/C6OituFBNP— Bryce Foster (@BryceFoster5) November 11, 2020
Yesss sirrrr! #futuremaroongoon https://t.co/QbXYyP3YUS— Reuben Fatheree II (@deuce_fatheree) November 8, 2020
Kyler to Kirk.— ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2020
LAUNCHED IT FOR 56 YARDS 🚀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Yi3WJ1oIWe
@maxwright2k18 LETS GOOOOOO— Bryce Foster (@BryceFoster5) November 8, 2020
Aggies have a successful business trip 👍#GigEm x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/8E1Y0l2eQt— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 8, 2020
Let’s take a look at what @AggieFootball RG 64 Layden Robinson brought to the table vs SC. #WarDaddy pic.twitter.com/tBl5aPHmXR— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 8, 2020
Taking notice. 🏆— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 9, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/RAVyvSWfXQ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/5vo7EtVppw
On this date in 2012, Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama 29-24 in Tuscaloosa.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 10, 2020
Manziel, who went on to become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, went 24-31 for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding 92 yards on the ground. pic.twitter.com/dKskBX2k7n
Alex Caruso knows the grind 💪 @ACFresh21— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/yy3t6Du4jQ
Last night's season premiere of the Buzz Williams Radio Show is available now!— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 11, 2020
Catch every full-length episode this season on the 12th Man Mobile app or the Studio 12 podcast!
📲 https://t.co/wPveWXV2lS#GigEm pic.twitter.com/gnLLCtPY7f
November 11, 2020
His next chapter… ✍️🤍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 11, 2020
The ink is dry. Welcome to Aggieland, @wadetaylorIV‼️🎉#GigEm👍 #getBETTER📈 pic.twitter.com/qpDpzBXmBR
Grateful 🙌🏾 to have @wadetaylorIV officially join @aggiembk! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q0on3pO8Fa— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) November 11, 2020
O-FFICIAL ✍️🤍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 11, 2020
The papers are in. Welcome to Aggieland, @mannyyobaseki‼️🎉#GigEm👍 #getBETTER📈 pic.twitter.com/McTAlB7qnB
O-FFICIAL ✍️🤍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 11, 2020
No place like home ✍️🤍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 11, 2020
Just got the fax. Welcome to Aggieland, @theashtonsm1th‼️🎉#GigEm👍 #getBETTER📈 pic.twitter.com/pJ0p3NTlYH
Grateful 🙌🏾 to have @mannyyobaseki officially join @aggiembk! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tRWf3zqnCc— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) November 11, 2020
Grateful 🙌🏾 to have @theashtonsm1th officially join @aggiembk! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwwy9QV0RT— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) November 11, 2020
"If you really care for people you're gonna tell them the truth...— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 7, 2020
When you tell them the truth you allow them to #getBETTER" -@_flyguyq 👏🗣🔥#GigEm👍 pic.twitter.com/Gq6jeYG3fj
Where I’m from, you can’t be lacking 🉑 #Gigem pic.twitter.com/Xpwk5RKHwe— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) November 11, 2020
Love & appreciation to all the amazing, selfless men & women who serve/have served in our military. 🇺🇸#VeteransDay2020 @erickapitulik6 @Mac_TheProgram @james_slife @BoStandardElite @gunfighter19 @samcila1 @MarcusLuttrell @alishianjones @Jayzexpo #KevinMond #DC #andmanymore— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) November 11, 2020