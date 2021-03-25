Social Spotlight - A&M Women's Basketball
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & recruiting. This week we are featuring the Texas A&M Women's Basketball team after a historic come-from-behind win on Wednesday night to make it to the SWEET 16.
Great win by our women’s basketball team! Still dancing 💃🏽 #Gigem #Sweet16— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) March 25, 2021
OMGGGGGGG TEXAS-A&M!!!!!!! Wow wow wow!!!!— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 25, 2021
❤️ y’all, we’re still dancing @AggieWBB https://t.co/awWGui9Rj2— Jordan Ashley (@ShakeJordan) March 25, 2021
You don’t know me, but I love you ❤️ and thank you so much for this 🥺🤞🏽 @aprblem https://t.co/zvPhO10lfp— Jordan Ashley (@ShakeJordan) March 25, 2021
This is March.#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/VSKLTCH9X4— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2021
JORDAN. NIXON.— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2021
🔥 35 PTS
🔥 7 AST#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/aj3hsh59yH
So Sweet 🍭— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 25, 2021
🎟 https://t.co/5o8cot9HeU#GigEm | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/iQBWCfGK0c
We got your back, @ShakeJordan and @AggieWBB. Keep fighting! 💪🙌#ncaaW | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qrWzxoNBX0— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 25, 2021
In case you somehow missed it...peep the highlights of this ICONIC game 😤#GigEm | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/apRzr7avbs— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 25, 2021
Watch this. Wow 😮 @AggieWBB#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/MGvlxepV2d— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 23, 2021
🥺 this is the one https://t.co/nL1jDexQWT— Jordan Ashley (@ShakeJordan) March 25, 2021
If you only knew....#GigEm | @ShakeJordan pic.twitter.com/6iM3iJBX7H— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 25, 2021
JORDAN NIXON IS THE TRUTH 🔥— Overtime (@overtime) March 25, 2021
She just called GAME to advance to the SWEET 16 😎
35 PTS | 16/28 FG | 7 AST
(via @ncaawbb)
pic.twitter.com/xuvF91TbJC
AT THE BUZZER!!!— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2021
NIXON CALLS GAME!!!#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/yduPbpN1tu
DONT PLAY WIT 5. NY TOUGH. EAT GREEEDDDYYYYY 🤟🏾🤟🏾 @ShakeJordan 16 CANDLES 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mSgqR0F7ml— Chase Lane (@chasellane) March 25, 2021
The King has spoken 🗣👑#GigEm | @ShakeJordan pic.twitter.com/poNsJFc1ZN— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 25, 2021
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/s1u02hvqCI— Jordan Ashley (@ShakeJordan) March 25, 2021
#PlayOfTheYear x @isaiah_spiller 🗳⬇️#GigEm https://t.co/olR2OMhRw0 pic.twitter.com/MCeCn13POd— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 25, 2021
"We never say die."— ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2021
Texas A&M's Jordan Nixon gave a heartfelt interview after hitting the game-winner to go to the Sweet 16 👏 #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/jhLzHLEL3C
okay sign me up for a first class ticket on the jordan nixon hype train pic.twitter.com/12ECpvpFjQ— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 25, 2021
This had me in tears 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/YfqS8ywHec— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 25, 2021
Side note...— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) March 25, 2021
That dad was mad mad!!! 😳
Aggie women cap a furious comeback and beat Iowa State 84-82 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 25, 2021
Sweet 16, that’s the tweet !— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) March 25, 2021
If we make the final four, Coach Fisher should take our team to San Antonio... 🧐🙃— Chase Lane (@chasellane) March 25, 2021