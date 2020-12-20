Social Spotlight - College Football Playoffs
Jimbo Fisher with the mic drop. pic.twitter.com/s2mi7oyQad— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 19, 2020
Media before 2020: The SEC should be penalized for not playing enough conference games.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 20, 2020
Media, 2020: The SEC should be penalized for playing conference games.
Keep huntin’. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VNjxrNutyn— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2020
"This is as good as I've been around...you've got something special going on in here." 😤😤#GigEm pic.twitter.com/IcMcno0m9d— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2020
Texas A&M outscored their final 6 SEC opponents by a combined 203-88.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 20, 2020
🗣️ THAT'S OUR COACH.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/OyYcZT2CRj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 19, 2020
Texas A&M ended the 2020 regular season 14th in total defense, 4th in rushing defense, 4th in sacks allowed, 3rd in time of possession and 2nd in 3rd down conversions. (That's nationally)— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 20, 2020
A&M, which leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally in time of possession, controlled the game for 44:09 against Tennessee, the team’s highest mark in the category since joining the SEC prior to the 2012 season. #GigEm— Texas A&M Athletics Communications (@12thmanPR) December 19, 2020
Seven @SEC WWWWWWWins in a row!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 19, 2020
📼⬇️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/aJnFvNJgHd
Me explaining A&Ms path to the playoffs to my girlfriend rn pic.twitter.com/rw6FNSZEWl— Braden Meador (@TheBradenMeador) December 19, 2020
1-Alabama— True Brown (@12thManTrue) December 20, 2020
2-Clemson
3-Texas A&M
The real debate should be between OSU—a team whose conference literally had to change the rules to get them a pitiful sixth game—or ND, a team who just got embarrassed and whose only legit win has been completely exposed.
A&M should be in.
I'm betting CFP leaves out Texas A&M and goes with TV brand name Notre Dame because that's been the tradition. But I'd have 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. A&M— Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 20, 2020