Texas A&M: The status of DE Tunmise Adeleye remains uncertain. CB Myles Jones (hamstring) is out. Nickel Antonio Johnson is unlikely to play.

With the exception of a 377-yard game against Arkansas -- still by far the worst secondary in America -- Rattler's top game is a 227-yard outing against Georgia State. He's holding onto the ball too long looking for big plays and has already been picked off 8 times. But when he gets the ball out, he does look long, primarily for Brooks and Wells. The Aggie secondary has been good and the corners should be largely healthy this weekend, so it'll be a tough task for Rattler. All the more reason that they should try to put the game in the hands of Lloyd, a former 5-star, and see if he can stay hot.

While Rattler's the big name on the offense, Marshawn Lloyd is the guy who makes it work. Rattler has been a turnover machine, while Lloyd has turned it on the last three games (169 yards against Charlotte, 89 against South Carolina State and 110 against Kentucky). So this seems pretty clear: if you can run the ball behind a big line that doesn't pass block well and make your quarterback a game manager (sound familiar?), do it. So, considering A&M's struggles against the run, that will be job one.

Hello, four-man front. This is the game for you.

The Aggies didn't have an amazing defensive outing against Alabama, but racked up10 tackles for loss, 4 turnovers and 4 sacks. That's a whole lot better than what they'd done previously, and a lot of it had to do with a change of mindset. The Aggies were an attacking defense against Alabama, using the 4-man line and blitzing with the linebackers.

Considering what South Carolina wants to do, that sounds like a very good recipe to use Saturday night. The Aggies need to stuff Lloyd and the running game and get South Carolina in passing situations, then come after Rattler some more.

Carolina seems to have come to a realization that they don't want Rattler to try to shoot it out with teams, as they ran it 43 teams against a Will Levis-less Kentucky team. The Aggie secondary has quietly proven to be one of the best in the SEC, so that gameplan seems to make sense again today.

The Aggies had success in the middle with the combination of Walter Nolen and McKinnley Jackson working together, so that makes sense again today. Getting Andre White back at linebacker should also help, as he's a reliable tackler in the middle.

The scheme for this one seems pretty clear, just as it does on the other side of the ball. Stack the box, minimize the damage Lloyd can do and then pressure Rattler in passing situations. The Gamecocks have been turnover-prone, and a few mistakes could lead to that continuing.