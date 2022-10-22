South Carolina's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (3-3) and South Carolina (4-2) continues with a breakdown of the Gamecocks offense against the Aggie defense.
South Carolina depth chart
QB: #7, Spencer Rattler; JR-TR.; 6-1, 215
#9, Luke Doty; Jr.; 6-1, 210
RB: #1, Marshawn Lloyd; So.; 5-9, 212
#21, Juju McDowell; So.; 5-9, 180 OR #8, Christian Beal-Smith; GR-TR.; 5-9, 205
TE: #18, Austin Stogner; GR-TR.; 6-5, 250
#12, Traevon Kenion; Jr.; 6-4, 245
TE: #0, Jaheim Bell; Jr.; 6-3, 232
#44, Nate Adkins; GR-TR.; 6-3, 252
WR: #17, Xavier Legette; Sr.; 6-3, 220 OR #3, Antwane Wells Jr.; JR-Tr.; 6-1, 207
WR: #10, Ahmarean Brown; Sr.; 5-9, 167 OR #5, Dakereon Joyner; Sr.; 6-1, 215
WR: #16, Corey Rucker; JR-TR.; 6-1, 212
#13, Jalen Brooks; Sr.; 6-2, 205 OR #6, Josh Vann; Sr.; 5-11, 192
LT: #52, Jaylen Nichols; Sr.; 6-5, 322 OR #55, Jakai Moore; Jr.; 6-6, 305
LG: #53, Vershon Lee; Jr.; 6-4, 308
#72, Trai Jones; So.; 6-2, 308
C: #71, Eric Douglas; Sr.; 6-4, 297
#70, Hack Manos; Sr.; 6-4, 303
RG: #54, Jovaughn Gwyn; Sr.; 6-3, 300
#68, Wyatt Campbell; Sr.; 6-6, 310
RT: #79, Dylan Wonnum; Sr.; 6-4, 30
#62, Tyshawn Wannamaker; So.; 6-3, 308
Texas A&M projected depth chart
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270
DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325
#5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300
DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325
#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235
#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195
#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205
CB: #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175 OR #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185
Injury update
Texas A&M: The status of DE Tunmise Adeleye remains uncertain. CB Myles Jones (hamstring) is out. Nickel Antonio Johnson is unlikely to play.
South Carolina: No reported injuries
South Carolina statistical leaders
Rushing: Lloyd, 75 carries, 434 yards (5.8 YPC), 7 TD
McDowell, 39 carries, 135 yards (3.5 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Rattler, 112-170 (65.9%), 1,298 yards, 5 TD, 8 INT
Doty, 10-14, 146 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Wells, 27 catches, 375 yards (13.9 YPC), 2 TD
Brooks, 20 catches, 335 yards (16.8 YPC)
Lloyd, 15 catches, 149 yards (9.8 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 48
Gilbert and Russell, 41
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 5
Russell, 4.5
Diggs, 4
Sacks: Russell, 2.5
Diggs, 2
Stewart 1.5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 2
Forced fumbles: Diggs and Richardson, 2
Four players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1
Head to head
|Category
|South Carolina
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
389 YPG (78th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
365 YPG (55th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
33.7 PPG (43rd, 7th)
|
17.8 PPG (19th, 4th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
145 YPG (75th, 11th)
|
189.5 YPG (115th, 13th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
244 YPG (64th, 8th)
|
175.5 YPG (14th, 2nd)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
37.7% (84th, 10th)
|
36% (52nd, 8th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
82.1% (78th, 10th)
|
61.1% (2nd, 1st)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
13 (80th, 9th)
|
10 (99th, 10th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.29 per game (27th, 6th)
|
5.2 per game (84th, 7th)
|
Time of possession
|
29:05 (82nd, 9th)
|
27:53 (109th, 11th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
15 (122nd, 13th)
|
10 (56th, 6th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-6 (120th, 13th)
|
+1 (60th, 7th)
What South Carolina wants to do
While Rattler's the big name on the offense, Marshawn Lloyd is the guy who makes it work. Rattler has been a turnover machine, while Lloyd has turned it on the last three games (169 yards against Charlotte, 89 against South Carolina State and 110 against Kentucky). So this seems pretty clear: if you can run the ball behind a big line that doesn't pass block well and make your quarterback a game manager (sound familiar?), do it. So, considering A&M's struggles against the run, that will be job one.
With the exception of a 377-yard game against Arkansas -- still by far the worst secondary in America -- Rattler's top game is a 227-yard outing against Georgia State. He's holding onto the ball too long looking for big plays and has already been picked off 8 times. But when he gets the ball out, he does look long, primarily for Brooks and Wells. The Aggie secondary has been good and the corners should be largely healthy this weekend, so it'll be a tough task for Rattler. All the more reason that they should try to put the game in the hands of Lloyd, a former 5-star, and see if he can stay hot.
What the Aggies may do to counter
Hello, four-man front. This is the game for you.
The Aggies didn't have an amazing defensive outing against Alabama, but racked up10 tackles for loss, 4 turnovers and 4 sacks. That's a whole lot better than what they'd done previously, and a lot of it had to do with a change of mindset. The Aggies were an attacking defense against Alabama, using the 4-man line and blitzing with the linebackers.
Considering what South Carolina wants to do, that sounds like a very good recipe to use Saturday night. The Aggies need to stuff Lloyd and the running game and get South Carolina in passing situations, then come after Rattler some more.
Carolina seems to have come to a realization that they don't want Rattler to try to shoot it out with teams, as they ran it 43 teams against a Will Levis-less Kentucky team. The Aggie secondary has quietly proven to be one of the best in the SEC, so that gameplan seems to make sense again today.
The Aggies had success in the middle with the combination of Walter Nolen and McKinnley Jackson working together, so that makes sense again today. Getting Andre White back at linebacker should also help, as he's a reliable tackler in the middle.
The scheme for this one seems pretty clear, just as it does on the other side of the ball. Stack the box, minimize the damage Lloyd can do and then pressure Rattler in passing situations. The Gamecocks have been turnover-prone, and a few mistakes could lead to that continuing.