South Carolina's offense vs. A&M's defense

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (3-3) and South Carolina (4-2) continues with a breakdown of the Gamecocks offense against the Aggie defense.

The Aggies must improve their rush defense against the Gamecocks.
South Carolina depth chart

QB: #7, Spencer Rattler; JR-TR.; 6-1, 215

#9, Luke Doty; Jr.; 6-1, 210

RB: #1, Marshawn Lloyd; So.; 5-9, 212

#21, Juju McDowell; So.; 5-9, 180 OR #8, Christian Beal-Smith; GR-TR.; 5-9, 205

TE: #18, Austin Stogner; GR-TR.; 6-5, 250

#12, Traevon Kenion; Jr.; 6-4, 245

TE: #0, Jaheim Bell; Jr.; 6-3, 232

#44, Nate Adkins; GR-TR.; 6-3, 252

WR: #17, Xavier Legette; Sr.; 6-3, 220 OR #3, Antwane Wells Jr.; JR-Tr.; 6-1, 207

WR: #10, Ahmarean Brown; Sr.; 5-9, 167 OR #5, Dakereon Joyner; Sr.; 6-1, 215

WR: #16, Corey Rucker; JR-TR.; 6-1, 212

#13, Jalen Brooks; Sr.; 6-2, 205 OR #6, Josh Vann; Sr.; 5-11, 192


LT: #52, Jaylen Nichols; Sr.; 6-5, 322 OR #55, Jakai Moore; Jr.; 6-6, 305

LG: #53, Vershon Lee; Jr.; 6-4, 308

#72, Trai Jones; So.; 6-2, 308

C: #71, Eric Douglas; Sr.; 6-4, 297

#70, Hack Manos; Sr.; 6-4, 303

RG: #54, Jovaughn Gwyn; Sr.; 6-3, 300

#68, Wyatt Campbell; Sr.; 6-6, 310

RT: #79, Dylan Wonnum; Sr.; 6-4, 30

#62, Tyshawn Wannamaker; So.; 6-3, 308


Texas A&M projected depth chart

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285

#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270

DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325

#5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300

DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325

#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325

DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260

#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235

LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235

#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235


NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195

#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175


CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205

#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200

S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195

S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185

#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205

CB: #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175 OR #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185


Injury update

Texas A&M: The status of DE Tunmise Adeleye remains uncertain. CB Myles Jones (hamstring) is out. Nickel Antonio Johnson is unlikely to play.

South Carolina: No reported injuries


South Carolina statistical leaders

Rushing: Lloyd, 75 carries, 434 yards (5.8 YPC), 7 TD

McDowell, 39 carries, 135 yards (3.5 YPC), 2 TD

Passing: Rattler, 112-170 (65.9%), 1,298 yards, 5 TD, 8 INT

Doty, 10-14, 146 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Wells, 27 catches, 375 yards (13.9 YPC), 2 TD

Brooks, 20 catches, 335 yards (16.8 YPC)

Lloyd, 15 catches, 149 yards (9.8 YPC), 2 TD


Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 48

Gilbert and Russell, 41

Tackles for loss: Cooper, 5

Russell, 4.5

Diggs, 4

Sacks: Russell, 2.5

Diggs, 2

Stewart 1.5

Interceptions: Gilbert, 2

Forced fumbles: Diggs and Richardson, 2

Four players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1


Head to head

Head-to-head: South Carolina's offense vs. A&amp;M's defense
Category South Carolina Texas A&amp;M

Total offense/yards allowed

389 YPG (78th nationally, 9th SEC)

365 YPG (55th nationally, 8th SEC)

Scoring offense/defense

33.7 PPG (43rd, 7th)

17.8 PPG (19th, 4th)

Rushing yards/yards allowed

145 YPG (75th, 11th)

189.5 YPG (115th, 13th)

Passing yards/yards allowed

244 YPG (64th, 8th)

175.5 YPG (14th, 2nd)

Third down conversion percentage/defense

37.7% (84th, 10th)

36% (52nd, 8th)

Red zone conversion percentage/defense

82.1% (78th, 10th)

61.1% (2nd, 1st)

Sacks allowed/sacks

13 (80th, 9th)

10 (99th, 10th)

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

4.29 per game (27th, 6th)

5.2 per game (84th, 7th)

Time of possession

29:05 (82nd, 9th)

27:53 (109th, 11th)

Turnovers/forced

15 (122nd, 13th)

10 (56th, 6th)

Turnover +/-

-6 (120th, 13th)

+1 (60th, 7th)

What South Carolina wants to do

Marshawn Lloyd is having a strong season.
While Rattler's the big name on the offense, Marshawn Lloyd is the guy who makes it work. Rattler has been a turnover machine, while Lloyd has turned it on the last three games (169 yards against Charlotte, 89 against South Carolina State and 110 against Kentucky). So this seems pretty clear: if you can run the ball behind a big line that doesn't pass block well and make your quarterback a game manager (sound familiar?), do it. So, considering A&M's struggles against the run, that will be job one.

With the exception of a 377-yard game against Arkansas -- still by far the worst secondary in America -- Rattler's top game is a 227-yard outing against Georgia State. He's holding onto the ball too long looking for big plays and has already been picked off 8 times. But when he gets the ball out, he does look long, primarily for Brooks and Wells. The Aggie secondary has been good and the corners should be largely healthy this weekend, so it'll be a tough task for Rattler. All the more reason that they should try to put the game in the hands of Lloyd, a former 5-star, and see if he can stay hot.


What the Aggies may do to counter

Hello, four-man front. This is the game for you.

The Aggies didn't have an amazing defensive outing against Alabama, but racked up10 tackles for loss, 4 turnovers and 4 sacks. That's a whole lot better than what they'd done previously, and a lot of it had to do with a change of mindset. The Aggies were an attacking defense against Alabama, using the 4-man line and blitzing with the linebackers.

Considering what South Carolina wants to do, that sounds like a very good recipe to use Saturday night. The Aggies need to stuff Lloyd and the running game and get South Carolina in passing situations, then come after Rattler some more.

Carolina seems to have come to a realization that they don't want Rattler to try to shoot it out with teams, as they ran it 43 teams against a Will Levis-less Kentucky team. The Aggie secondary has quietly proven to be one of the best in the SEC, so that gameplan seems to make sense again today.

The Aggies had success in the middle with the combination of Walter Nolen and McKinnley Jackson working together, so that makes sense again today. Getting Andre White back at linebacker should also help, as he's a reliable tackler in the middle.

The scheme for this one seems pretty clear, just as it does on the other side of the ball. Stack the box, minimize the damage Lloyd can do and then pressure Rattler in passing situations. The Gamecocks have been turnover-prone, and a few mistakes could lead to that continuing.

