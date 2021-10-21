South Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Texas A&M: CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year. DT Jayden Peevy missed last week's game but is expected to play Saturday. S Brian Williams has not played since week 1.

South Carolina: QB Luke Doty (foot) is out for the year. WR Jalen Brooks (personal issues) missed last week and his status is unknown. RB Kevin Harris (ankle) will play but is not 100%. RB MarShawn Lloyd was hurt last week and his status is unknown. RT Dylan Wonnum (back) is doubtful.

Find some semblance of an offensive identity. Since thrashing FCS Eastern Illinois in week 1, South Carolina has scored an average of 17.8 points a game -- and 14 of those were on interceptions returned for touchdowns. And now, they're without their starting quarterback for the rest of the year.

Noland, a former starter at North Dakota State who came to South Carolina with the idea of being a grad assistant, found himself on the field in week 1 as Luke Doty was still recovering from an injury. He threw 4 touchdowns against Eastern Illinois, but was only 13-24 for 225 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT against East Carolina the next week. That was the last time he played until last weekend, when he went 5-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown to beat a Vandy team playing with its backup quarterback.

The running game was supposed to be a strength for this team, with Harris and Lloyd especially carrying the load. It hasn't been. Harris has been hampered by an ankle injury and the offensive line has flat out not blocked well. Now, they'll have to try to get things going with White carrying the load, with Lloyd possibly out this weekend and their right tackle, Dylan Wonnum, not expected to play either.

When the Gamecocks have protected their quarterback, they've had some big plays in the passing game. They run a lot of 4-wide or 3-wide, 1-tight end looks and don't run short routes. They like the deep middle and longer crossing routes, and Noland has the arm to make all the throws.

It may not be what the Gamecocks set out to do, but their best shot at winning the game may be to let Noland try to throw and do their best to protect him. They don't want to -- and probably can't -- get into a shootout, but they've got to find some consistent offense. The passing game may be it.



