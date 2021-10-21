South Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) continues with a look at the Gamecocks offense against the Aggie defense.
South Carolina depth chart
QB: #8, Zeb Noland; GR-TR.; 6-2, 232;
#15, Jason Brown; Sr.-TR; 6-3, 229
RB: #20, Kevin Harris; Jr.; 5-10, 220 OR
ZaQuandre White; Sr.; 6-1, 215 OR
#1, MarShawn Lloyd; RS-Fr.; 5-9, 215 OR
Juju McDowell; Fr.; 5-9, 177
WR: #3, Jalen Brooks; Sr; 6-2, 202 OR
#17, Xavier Legette; Jr.; 6-1, 217
WR: #5, Dakereon Joyner; Jr.; 6-1, 207
#7, Ahmarean Brown; Jr.-TR; 5-9, 165
WR: #6, Josh Vann; Sr.; 5-11, 190
#89, Ger-Cari Caldwell; So.; 6-5, 200
TE: #9, Nick Muse; Sr.; 6-5, 249
#12, E.J. Jenkins; Sr.-TR; 6-7, 243
TE: #0, Jaheim Bell; So.; 6-3, 232
#12, Traveon Kenion; So.; 6-4, 245
#80, Keyeon Mullins; So; 6-3, 242
LT: #75, Jazston Turnetine; Sr.; 6-7, 342 OR
#55, Jakai Moore; So.; 6-6, 312
LG: #53, Vershon Lee; So.; 6-4, 307
#52, Jaylen Nichols; Jr.; 6-5, 327
C: #71, Eric Douglas; Sr.; 6-4, 308
#76, Vincent Murphy; So.; 6-2, 312
RG: #54, Jovaughn Gwyn; Jr.; 6-3, 300
#68, Wyatt Campbell; Jr.; 6-6, 305 OR
#70, Hank Manos; Jr.; 6-4, 300
RT: #79, Dylan Wonnum; Sr.; 6-5, 308 OR
#62, Tyshawn Wannamaker; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 314
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Injury update
South Carolina: QB Luke Doty (foot) is out for the year. WR Jalen Brooks (personal issues) missed last week and his status is unknown. RB Kevin Harris (ankle) will play but is not 100%. RB MarShawn Lloyd was hurt last week and his status is unknown. RT Dylan Wonnum (back) is doubtful.
Texas A&M: CBs Myles Jones and Brian George are out for the year. DT Jayden Peevy missed last week's game but is expected to play Saturday. S Brian Williams has not played since week 1.
South Carolina statistical leaders
Passing: Luke Doty, 86-143 (60%), 975 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT
Noland, 32-55 (58.2%), 482 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT
Rushing: Harris, 68 carries, 238 yards (3.5 YPC), 2 TD
White, 34 carries, 232 yards (6.8 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving: Vann, 22 catches, 399 yards (18.1 YPC), 2 TD
Bell, 16 catches, 281 yards (17.6 YPC), 2 TD
Brooks, 14 catches, 181 yards (12.9 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Hansford, 52
Antonio Johnson, 51
Richardson, 36
Tackles for loss: Leal, 8.5
Hansford, 7
Clemons, 6.5
Sacks: Leal, 5.5
Tyree Johnson, 4
Clemons, 3.5
Interceptions: O'Neal, 2
Five players with 1
Forced fumbles: Clemons, 1
Fumble recoveries: O'Neal, 1
|Category
|South Carolina
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/defense
|
348.4 YPG (102nd)
|
349.9 YPG (44th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
21.9 PPG (109th)
|
16.4 PPG (14th)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
124 YPG (97th)
|
137.7 YPG (56th)
|
Passing offense/defense
|
224.4 YPG (80th)
|
212.1 YPG (53rd)
|
Third down conversions/conversion defense
|
39.2% (72nd)
|
35.2% (41st)
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
73.9% (112th)
|
70% (14th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
16 (76th)
|
21 (19th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
42 (90th)
|
44 (42nd)
|
Time of possession
|
30:45 (45th)
|
28:52 (89th)
|
Turnovers allowed/turnovers forced
|
14 (120th)
|
9 (64th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+2 (57th)
|
-1 (80th)
What South Carolina wants to do
Find some semblance of an offensive identity. Since thrashing FCS Eastern Illinois in week 1, South Carolina has scored an average of 17.8 points a game -- and 14 of those were on interceptions returned for touchdowns. And now, they're without their starting quarterback for the rest of the year.
Noland, a former starter at North Dakota State who came to South Carolina with the idea of being a grad assistant, found himself on the field in week 1 as Luke Doty was still recovering from an injury. He threw 4 touchdowns against Eastern Illinois, but was only 13-24 for 225 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT against East Carolina the next week. That was the last time he played until last weekend, when he went 5-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown to beat a Vandy team playing with its backup quarterback.
The running game was supposed to be a strength for this team, with Harris and Lloyd especially carrying the load. It hasn't been. Harris has been hampered by an ankle injury and the offensive line has flat out not blocked well. Now, they'll have to try to get things going with White carrying the load, with Lloyd possibly out this weekend and their right tackle, Dylan Wonnum, not expected to play either.
When the Gamecocks have protected their quarterback, they've had some big plays in the passing game. They run a lot of 4-wide or 3-wide, 1-tight end looks and don't run short routes. They like the deep middle and longer crossing routes, and Noland has the arm to make all the throws.
It may not be what the Gamecocks set out to do, but their best shot at winning the game may be to let Noland try to throw and do their best to protect him. They don't want to -- and probably can't -- get into a shootout, but they've got to find some consistent offense. The passing game may be it.
How A&M may try to counter
South Carolina's offensive line has been really bad all year, and with Wonnum out, things aren't getting any better. They've given up 42 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, and a lot of those were with a mobile quarterback -- Doty -- at the helm. So the game plan for the Aggies is probably going to be very simple: dominate the line of scrimmage.
While the defense hasn't been as imposing as we thought, A&M still isn't letting teams score. That week, they held Missouri to 24 points under their season average. A&M is getting a lot of pressure and tackles for loss, so the objective here will be to continue to do that and make USC one-dimensional. Carolina may want to throw, but A&M may force them to by taking the running game away. This was the game plan last season, and USC ended up mustering a single field goal in a 48-3 rout.
It's a different offense for USC this year, but it may not be a better one. If A&M stuffs the run and the Gamecocks continue to run long-developing routes on 2nd and 3rd and long, the Aggies are going to get to Noland. If the Aggies can apply pressure as anticipated and USC continues its propensity for turning the ball over, then this could get ugly.