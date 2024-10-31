Advertisement
Published Oct 31, 2024
South Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 70s at kickoff and dropping into the 60s

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath)

South Carolina (4-3, 2-3) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

16

LaNorris Sellers

RS-Fr.

6-3

232

1

Robby Ashford

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-2

229

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Rocket Sanders

Sr.-TR.

6

230

0

Juju McDowell

Sr.

5-9

184

OR 27

Oscar Adaway III

RS-Sr.-TR.

6

223

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Joshua Simon

RS-Sr.

6-4

259

20

Michael Smith

Fr.

6-6

255

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

87

Brady Hunt

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-5

253

44

Maurice Brown II

So.

6-3

252

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Nyck Harbor

So.

6-5

235

OR 14

Jared Brown

RS-Jr.-TR.

5-11

195

OR 15

Dalevon Campbell

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-4

220

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Mazeo Bennnet Jr.

Fr.

5-11

185

OR 13

Payton Mangrum

RS-Sr.

5-11

201

OR 9

Luke Doty

RS-Sr.

6-1

218

Wide receiver
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Gage Larvadain

Sr.-TR.

5-9

180

OR 19

Vandervius Jacobs

RS-Fr.

6

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

74

Josiah Thompson

Fr.

6-7

300

51

Tree Babalade

So.

6-6

338

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

52

Kamaar Bell

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-2

319

58

Markee Anderson

RS-Fr.

6-4

327

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

53

Vershon Lee

RS-Sr.

6-4

314

73

Ryan Brubaker

RS-So.

6-6

309

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

76

Torricelli Simpkins III

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-5

319

OR 78

Trovon Baugh

So.

6-4

337

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

75

Cason Henry

RS-So.

6-6

310

OR 50

Jatavius Shivers

RS-Fr.

6-7

320

No. 10 Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.

6-1

195

Cornerback
1
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

South Carolina statistical leaders

Passing: Sellers, 88-140 (62.9%), 968 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT

Ashford, 20-28, 301 yards, 2 TD

Rushing: Sanders, 96 carries, 426 yards (4.4 YPC), 6 TD

Sellers, 84 carries, 247 yards (2.9 YPC), 3 TD

Ashford, 36 carries, 183 yards (5.1 YPC), 1 TD

Receiving: Bennett, 19 catches, 270 yards (14.2 YPC), 3 TD

Simon, 20 catches, 185 yards (9.3 YPC), 2 TD

Jacobs, 10 catches, 170 yards (17 YPC)

Texas A&M statistical leaders


Tackles: York, 47

Brooks and Williams, 31

Lee, 30

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 12.5

Turner, 5.5

Brooks and Williams, 4.5

Sacks: Scourton, 5

Howell and Turner, 2

Kennedy, Stewart and York, 1.5

Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Mayes, 2

Six players with 1

Forced fumbles: Five players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Williams and Hill, 1

South Carolina's offense vs. A&M's defense
CategorySouth CarolinaNational/SEC rankTexas A&MNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

28.6 PPG

66th, 11th

18.4 PPG

19th, 6th

Total offense/defense

346.9 YPG

103rd, 14th

338 YPG

46th, 11th

Rushing offense/defense

160.9 YPG

64th, 8th

104.5 YPG

18th, 4th

Passing offense/defense

186 YPG

108th, 13th

233.5 YPG

91st, 15th

First downs/allowed

133

115th, 16th

144

41st, 9th

3rd down conversions/

defense

33.3%

115th, 15th

33.3%

30th, 8th

Red zone %/ defense

82.6%

78th, 10th

89.5%

103rd, 15th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

9.14/

game

133rd, 16th

7.1/

game

15th, 5th

Sacks allowed/sacks

4.57/

game

132nd, 15th

2.38/

game

40th, 10th

Turnovers/

forced

12

79th, 11th

13

36th, 5th

Turnover +/-

+4

32nd, 5th

+7

17th, 1st

Time of possession

31:48

22nd, 3rd

31:35

32nd, 5th

What South Carolina wants to do

Run the ball consistently, hopefully open up the passing game some and keep Sellers upright.

South Carolina is a run-heavy team, like A&M, but they rely almost exclusively on Rocket Sanders and the quarterback running game. They're averaging 3.7 yards a carry -- 3.4 in conference play -- so they're not always successful. But they've got to be good at it Saturday.

Sellers had his best game against Alabama, when he threw for 238 yards -- but that's the only time he's been over 200 yards in his career. They tend to throw short, high-percentage passes that are almost an extension of the running game, then go off play action to take some deep shots.

The Gamecocks want to grind this thing out, make consistent forward progress so that they are put in short third downs and keep the Aggie offense on the sideline. They also want to find ways to minimize A&M's pass rush, which has 16 sacks in conference games and doubled LSU's sacks allowed total last weekend (South Carolina had the other two). That may require keeping the tight ends in and even shorter pass patterns than usual.

How A&M may want to counter

This isn't anything exotic or even surprising: get South Carolina in second and third and long situations and force the Gamecocks to throw. That's when bad things happen. South Carolina is next to last in sacks allowed nationally, and Sellers has been sacked 10 times in the last two games. A&M's pass rush is on another level from Alabama's and Oklahoma's.

But to get to those situations, the Aggies have to shut down the running game, first and foremost. It should be pretty similar to what A&M would run with Marcel Reed, so they have the advantage of seeing it more in practice than they would otherwise. Sellers isn't as fast as Reed, but he's a lot bigger and tough to bring down.

A&M has to be disciplined and not have slow starts. Mississippi State scored on its first possession and LSU on its second before the defense clamped down. In this environment, against a defense that is just about as good, there can't be any busts, mental mistakes or letdowns in intensity.

The Aggies have allowed 21 yards rushing after halftime in their last two games -- all of that was by Mississippi State. LSU had 23 yards rushing in the game last week, and just one yard after their second drive. So A&M has had slow starts where they've been sloppy and tackled poorly. They have to be on it from the first snap in a rock fight like this one. If they are, and they get pressure on Sellers the way it seems they should, they can keep the Gamecocks offense in check.

