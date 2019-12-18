2020 projection: Achane will more than likely be a top candidate for punt and/or kick returns. His versatility will allow him to see the field early.

Achane is a speedy offensive weapon; has tremendous playmaking ability, and is excellent at gaining yards after the catch. Incredible burst when he first gets the ball, but he's more than straight-line speed. He's also got top level elusiveness. He has great hands and can be a threat as a receiver or a back. He can be used in a number of ways..