Speeding Into Aggieland - Devon Achane
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with speedster Devon Achane.
Position: athlete
Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 170-pounds
Chose A&M over: LSU
Awards/Recognition: 2019 Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year; 2018 Overall District 5A MVP; 2017 co-offensive MVP
2019 Stats: 185 carries for 2,091 yards and 38 TD rushing; 33 catches for 679 yards and 10 TD receiving.
2020 projection: Achane will more than likely be a top candidate for punt and/or kick returns. His versatility will allow him to see the field early.
Film Study:
Achane is a speedy offensive weapon; has tremendous playmaking ability, and is excellent at gaining yards after the catch. Incredible burst when he first gets the ball, but he's more than straight-line speed. He's also got top level elusiveness. He has great hands and can be a threat as a receiver or a back. He can be used in a number of ways..