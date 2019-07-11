Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 213 pounds

2018 stats (at Klein Collins High School): 1,493 yards, 20 touchdowns

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M needed a (singular) running back in the 2019 class and Spiller was the best one in the state last year. It made perfect sense for them to go after him. He's got good size, he's durable and has no holes in his game.

Players affected by his arrival: Cordarrian Richardson, Deneric Prince, Jacob Kibodi

50-word scouting report: Spiller is a complete back. He has excellent size, very good speed and great field vision. He has the ability to turn the corner, cut and get back up to full speed going north/south almost immediately. His change of direction is impressive. He's run around or over players, and is a solid receiver.

2019 expectations: Jashaun Corbin is A&M's No. 1 back going into 2019, but the backup job is wide open. Spiller brings the best combination of size, speed and agility to the position of any of the options. In spite of him being a true freshman, he has a very real chance of winning that backup job over more experienced players.