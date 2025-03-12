Spring camp preview: QB

• Get Reed more comfortable in the starting role and in Collin Klein's offense; work on any changes made

Reed, clearly. Conner Weigman's gone and he's now the big money quarterback. He was good last year, but good isn't good enough. A&M needs him to be really good, and that means continued maturation. That has to start with a good month of work in the spring.

People always watch the quarterback position more than any other, but the attention will be ratcheted up a few levels with Reed entering his first spring as the full-time starter. He showed great promise next year, but he needs to take another step for the Aggies to be better than the middle of the pack in the SEC.

Zeno was brought in to provide experience behind Reed, and he's got plenty -- this is his seventh season in college. He's shown he can put up numbers, but it's his first time working in this offense and they need him to hustle and figure things out.

O'Neill showed some very positive signs last season and has an absolute rifle of an arm, but he's still learning. But he's two plays from being in there, so this is a very important camp for him too.

A&M needs to find out what they truly have in Hart and Morcos while making sure Reed, Zeno and O'Neill get the lion's share of the work. This isn't necessarily a tryout camp for the two freshmen, but it's certainly important in terms of establishing their current skill set and getting them used to major college football.