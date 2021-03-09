AggieYell - Spring football preview: QB

This is the big competition of the spring and likely the summer, even as the Aggies try to rebuild their offensive line. Mond didn't miss a start his final three years at A&M, so they are starting largely from scratch.

King was the primary backup all of last season, but his experience at the college level consists of four passes thrown and five rushes. One pass was right on the money on a rollout and went for a touchdown to tight end Max Wright; another was underthrown and picked off in the end zone against Alabama. King brings excellent speed and must have impressed Jimbo Fisher to walk in as a true freshman and take over the backup job, so he enters the spring as the odds-on favorite to start.

Calzada was split backup duties with James Foster in 2019 and has thrown six times as many passes in his career than King, even though he didn't play at all last season. His major asset is his arm strength, which is top-notch. There's not a throw he can't make. He needs to be more consistent, however. If he can do that, then he's certainly a threat to win the job.

Stowers is technically in the mix for the job, but more realistically, the Aggies would like to take a season and let him learn with perhaps some limited playing time here and there. He's got outstanding athleticism, but asking him to come in and truly compete for the starting job in Fisher's offense as a true freshman is probably a bit much.