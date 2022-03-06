Spring football preview: TE
AggieYell.com's series on the 2022 Texas A&M football team as it begins spring practice continues with a look at the tight ends.
Returning players
Redshirt senior Max Wright (6-foot-4, 260 pounds): 3 catches, 23 yards in 12 games in 2021
Redshirt junior Baylor Cupp (6-foot-7, 245 pounds): No stats in 10 games
Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith (6-foot-4, 250 pounds): No stats in 1 game
Fernando Garza (6-foot-5, 245 pounds): Redshirted in 2021
Departures
Jalen Wydermyer: 40 catches, 515 yards, 4 TD; Mackey Award finalist
New arrivals
Jake Johnson (6-foot-5, 225 pounds): 4-star and number 4 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; Adidas All-American
Out for the spring
Redshirt freshman Eli Stowers: Played in 3 games in 2021
What to watch for
Whether Cupp and Wright are able to separate themselves from the younger members of the tight end group before Donovan Green arrives this summer. Coach Jimbo Fisher thinks Cupp can have a big year now that he's fully healthy, but after three tough seasons, it's definitely a wait and see proposition. Fisher also expects Wright to pick up his game by several levels. If one, or both of them, aren't up to the challenge, there are plenty of options who could see a lot of playing time this spring.