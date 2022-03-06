Spring football preview: TE

Whether Cupp and Wright are able to separate themselves from the younger members of the tight end group before Donovan Green arrives this summer. Coach Jimbo Fisher thinks Cupp can have a big year now that he's fully healthy, but after three tough seasons, it's definitely a wait and see proposition. Fisher also expects Wright to pick up his game by several levels. If one, or both of them, aren't up to the challenge, there are plenty of options who could see a lot of playing time this spring.