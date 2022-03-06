 AggieYell - Spring football preview: TE
Spring football preview: TE

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 2022 Texas A&M football team as it begins spring practice continues with a look at the tight ends. 

Baylor Cupp's big opportunity may have arrived.
Returning players

Redshirt senior Max Wright (6-foot-4, 260 pounds): 3 catches, 23 yards in 12 games in 2021

Redshirt junior Baylor Cupp (6-foot-7, 245 pounds): No stats in 10 games

Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith (6-foot-4, 250 pounds): No stats in 1 game

Fernando Garza (6-foot-5, 245 pounds): Redshirted in 2021

Departures

Jalen Wydermyer: 40 catches, 515 yards, 4 TD; Mackey Award finalist

New arrivals

Jake Johnson (6-foot-5, 225 pounds): 4-star and number 4 tight end in the nation according to Rivals.com; Adidas All-American

Out for the spring

Redshirt freshman Eli Stowers: Played in 3 games in 2021

What to watch for

Whether Cupp and Wright are able to separate themselves from the younger members of the tight end group before Donovan Green arrives this summer. Coach Jimbo Fisher thinks Cupp can have a big year now that he's fully healthy, but after three tough seasons, it's definitely a wait and see proposition. Fisher also expects Wright to pick up his game by several levels. If one, or both of them, aren't up to the challenge, there are plenty of options who could see a lot of playing time this spring.

