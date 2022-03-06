Spring football preview: WR

A lot of guys on the field as the Aggies look to start assembling a new receiver rotation centered around Ainias Smith. Let's face it; Demond Demas is a very long shot to ever wear an A&M uniform again, so there's a open starting spot. Jalen Preston and Moose Muhammad came on strong in the second half of last season, so they may be the guys out there to start with Smith. But coach Jimbo Fisher said he's pleased with the progress of Price, wants to see what Kenyon Jackson can do with his size and then there's Stewart, who may have more tools than anyone else. It could be an interesting spring leading into an even more interesting summer as Chapman, Jones, Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas join the group.