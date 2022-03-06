Spring football preview: WR
AggieYell.com's series on the 2022 Texas A&M football team as it begins spring practice continues with a look at the wide receivers.
Returning players
Senior Ainias Smith (5-foot-10, 190 pounds): 47 catches, 509 yards (10.8 YPC), 6 TD
Redshirt senior Jalen Preston (6-foot-2, 210 pounds): 17 catches, 255 yards (15 YPC), 2 TD
Redshirt sophomore Moose Muhammad (6-foot-1, 195 pounds): 10 catches, 153 yards (15.3 YPC), 4 TD
Redshirt junior Chase Lane (6 foot, 190 pounds): 12 catches, 132 yards (11 YPC)
Junior Devin Price (6-foot-3, 210 pounds): 1 catch, 7 yards
Redshirt junior Kenyon Jackson (6-foot-6, 195 pounds): No stats in 5 games
Sophomore Yulkieth Brown (5-foot-10, 175 yards): 2 carries, 52 yards in 5 games
Departures
None.
Out for the spring
Redshirt senior Caleb Chapman (6-foot-5, 200 pounds): 13 catches, 210 yards in 6 games
Redshirt senior Hezekiah Jones (6 foot, 180 pounds): Did not play in 2021 due to injury
Redshirt sophomore Demond Demas (6-foot-3, 180 pounds): 15 catches, 235 yards, 1 TD
New arrivals
Evan Stewart (6 foot, 175 pounds): 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
What to look for
A lot of guys on the field as the Aggies look to start assembling a new receiver rotation centered around Ainias Smith. Let's face it; Demond Demas is a very long shot to ever wear an A&M uniform again, so there's a open starting spot. Jalen Preston and Moose Muhammad came on strong in the second half of last season, so they may be the guys out there to start with Smith. But coach Jimbo Fisher said he's pleased with the progress of Price, wants to see what Kenyon Jackson can do with his size and then there's Stewart, who may have more tools than anyone else. It could be an interesting spring leading into an even more interesting summer as Chapman, Jones, Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas join the group.