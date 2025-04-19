Spring Game Thoughts

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan has his biggest recruiting win to date, landing former Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako.
Missouri City 4-star lineman Avery Morcho has a top three, including Texas A&M. Find out why he likes the Aggies here.
Texas A&M has made a sudden surge for 4-star WR James Scott. Find out more about his recruitment here.
Cashius Howell leads a new-look defensive front into the 2025 season.
We're talking football, baseball, transfer portal, Nico, stupid jersey retirements and more this week!
