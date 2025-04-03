Spring practice photo gallery
More intel and reaction from a huge recruiting weekend in Aggieland inside
Baseball unpleasantries, basketball drama and a softball sweep in the Weekend Wrap!
4-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin talked to AggieYell.com about his visit to Texas A&M this past weekend.
Lewisville 3-star LB Kailer Pettijohn talked to AY about his weekend visit to Aggieland.
Recruiting, football and very important basketball bits in this week's edition!
More intel and reaction from a huge recruiting weekend in Aggieland inside
Baseball unpleasantries, basketball drama and a softball sweep in the Weekend Wrap!
4-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin talked to AggieYell.com about his visit to Texas A&M this past weekend.