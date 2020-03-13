Even though some SEC teams had already started their spring programs, the conference announced March 13 that it would place practices, as well as all other sporting events, on hold until April 15 at the earliest. The conference had previously announced a freeze on all athletic events, as well as on-campus recruiting, through March 30.

The move is part of the conference's response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and one of many taken over the past 48 hours. The ACC and Big 10 have also suspended activities, and President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the SEC said "all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The freeze on sporting events means the Maroon & White Game, scheduled for April 18, will be at least postponed. How the conference will allow teams to utilize their 15 lost practices is unclear at this time.

