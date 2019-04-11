Texas A&M had a shorter practice than usual. They started at 4:30 and were done by 5:35. They practiced indoors; and since they scrimmaged on Wednesday and have the spring game tomorrow today was a walk through, no pads or helmets, just jerseys. There were a handful of players still out. Coach Fisher said a lot of those are minor things,and they just don’t want to push it when it’s not necessary. Even though it was a walk through, and even though Jimbo Fisher was in jeans and sweater, he was still intense and involved. As you could see in the highlights, he even jumped in to simulate a play.

First Team offense: ⁃ Mond was leading the way at quarterback.

⁃ Corbin and Prince rotated in and out at running back.

⁃ Cupp and Beal rotated in and out at tight end.

⁃ wideouts: Ausbon, Buckley, Preston

First team O-Line : (from left-to-right)

Moore, Hocker, McCollum, Prater, Green

While the offense worked on one side of the indoor facility, the defense worked on the other.

First team Defense:

DE Clemons

DE T. Johnson

DT Madubuike

DT Brown

LB B. Johnson

LB White

N Elam

CB Oliver

CB Renfro

S O’Nea

lS Tucker