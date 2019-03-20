AggieYell.com continues its spring preview with a look at the defensive tackles, who will build around star Justin Madubuike.

2018 recap

Justin Madubike should be getting much more attention.

Largely due to the performance of Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike, the defensive tackles were outstanding in 2018. Mack turned his career at A&M around with a great season and Madubuike quietly put together an excellent year. Jayden Peevy came on very strong at the end of the year to force his way onto the field with increasing frequency and a group of hybrid tackle/ends, led by Kingsley Keke, also did well when called upon.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Redshirt junior Justin Maudbuike (40 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles in 2018) Junior Jayden Peevy (9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 blocked kicks) Redshirt sophomore Josh Rogers (no stats in 4 games) Redshirt junior TD Moton (1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack in 2 games) Redshirt junior Mohamed Diallo (played in 1 game)

Hybrid Tackle/Ends

Sophomore Bobby Brown (14 tackles, 1 TFL)

New arrivals

Departures

Daylon Mack Kingsley Keke

Arriving this summer

Pressure's on

Diallo and Moton. Diallo is frequently called a physical freak, but needed a season to really get used to playing major college football. Moton has been on campus for three years and has barely seen the field, even though he’s got plenty of athletic ability. The backup jobs and a shot at consistent playing time is wide open this spring, and an opportunity this good may not present itself again.

Prediction

Now 330 pounds, Bobby Brown will likely see a lot of time at tackle.