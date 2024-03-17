Advertisement
Spring preview: QB

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com starts its coverage of Texas A&M 2024 spring football with a look at the quarterback position.

.Conner Weigman returns to lead the Aggie offense.
Returning players

Redshirt sophomore Conner Weigman; 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

Redshirt junior Jaylen Henderson; 53-78 (68%), 715 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed; 21-36 (58.3%), 374 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Departures

Senior Max Johnson; 118-190 (62.1%), 1,452 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT (transferred to North Carolina)

Arriving this summer

Spring objectives for each player

All three players need to adapt to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Collin Klein. The language, looks, patterns — everything will be different. This means this spring will be critical for all three quarterbacks. So keep that in mind for all of them.

Weigman: Show that he’s back to 100% after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in week 4 against Auburn. Continue to improve on calling line shifts and identifying blitzers. Develop a rapport with new receivers Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber and Izaiah Williams.

Henderson: Show that the accuracy he showed last season was no fluke. Improve his overall consistency in the passing game.

Reed: Improve his accuracy. Continue to develop as a passer, learning when to throw with the full force of his strong arm and when to take some off the ball.

Is there a battle for the starting job?

No. Weigman is the established starter. The competition between Henderson and Reed for the backup job, though, could be interesting. Henderson should have a leg up to start, but Reed’s performance in the Texas Bowl should have caught everyone’s attention.

The spotlight's on...

Weigman. It may be a copout, but any chance of the Aggies having a big season rests on him. The faster he gets used to the offense, the better off they’ll be.

Projected depth chart

Weigman

Henderson

Reed

