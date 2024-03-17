All three players need to adapt to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Collin Klein. The language, looks, patterns — everything will be different. This means this spring will be critical for all three quarterbacks. So keep that in mind for all of them.

Weigman: Show that he’s back to 100% after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in week 4 against Auburn. Continue to improve on calling line shifts and identifying blitzers. Develop a rapport with new receivers Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber and Izaiah Williams.

Henderson: Show that the accuracy he showed last season was no fluke. Improve his overall consistency in the passing game.

Reed: Improve his accuracy. Continue to develop as a passer, learning when to throw with the full force of his strong arm and when to take some off the ball.