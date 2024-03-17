Spring preview: QB
AggieYell.com starts its coverage of Texas A&M 2024 spring football with a look at the quarterback position.
Returning players
Redshirt sophomore Conner Weigman; 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Redshirt junior Jaylen Henderson; 53-78 (68%), 715 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed; 21-36 (58.3%), 374 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Departures
Senior Max Johnson; 118-190 (62.1%), 1,452 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT (transferred to North Carolina)
Arriving this summer
Spring objectives for each player
All three players need to adapt to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Collin Klein. The language, looks, patterns — everything will be different. This means this spring will be critical for all three quarterbacks. So keep that in mind for all of them.
Weigman: Show that he’s back to 100% after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in week 4 against Auburn. Continue to improve on calling line shifts and identifying blitzers. Develop a rapport with new receivers Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber and Izaiah Williams.
Henderson: Show that the accuracy he showed last season was no fluke. Improve his overall consistency in the passing game.
Reed: Improve his accuracy. Continue to develop as a passer, learning when to throw with the full force of his strong arm and when to take some off the ball.
Is there a battle for the starting job?
No. Weigman is the established starter. The competition between Henderson and Reed for the backup job, though, could be interesting. Henderson should have a leg up to start, but Reed’s performance in the Texas Bowl should have caught everyone’s attention.
The spotlight's on...
Weigman. It may be a copout, but any chance of the Aggies having a big season rests on him. The faster he gets used to the offense, the better off they’ll be.
Projected depth chart
Weigman
Henderson
Reed