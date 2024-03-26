All of them have to adjust to a new scheme, as all offensive players do.

Muhammad: Work on his consistency. Now that his long feud with Jimbo Fisher is in the rearview mirror, he should get plenty of playing time. But he needs to put up numbers each game, not just in chunks.

Thomas: Stay on the field. He could stand to sharpen up his routes, but his speed and physicality make him dangerous any time he's out there. He just needs to stay out there.

Walker: Improve his hands. While Walker had some great plays last season, he also had some key drops, especially on third downs and in the red zone. If he improves in that area, he's going to be one of the best receivers in the conference. You don't stumble your way into 17 yards a catch.

Tease: Tighten up his overall game. He can absolutely fly, but wasn't targeted at all until the Texas Bowl. If he improves his burst off the line and his route-running, he could be a real problem for opponents.

Allen and Barber: Get used to the SEC game. Both have proven they can be prolific receivers -- but not in a Power 5 conference. If they're capable of taking another step and are SEC-ready, then the receiver corps will be strong.

Williams: Start making the transition from high school star (44 catches, 904 yards) to SEC receiver. He's a burner, but we know that doesn't automatically make you ready for the bigtime.

Watson and Maleski: Stay ready. Maleski got into four games last year and Watson would have been in the Texas Bowl if he'd been around.