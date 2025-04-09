Spring update: TE

AggieYell.com's look at the 2025 Texas A&M football team as they go through spring practice continues with a look at the tight ends.

Theo Ohrstrom is the only returning tight end from 2024.

Returning players

Redshirt junior Theo Ohrstrom (10 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD in 2024)

Transfers in

Senior Amari Niblack (5 catches, 33 yards at Texas) Senior Nate Boerkircher (6 catches, 102 yards at Nebraska) Junior Micah Riley (1 catch, 3 yards, 1 TD at Auburn)

Incoming freshmen

Spring goals

• Integrate the new arrivals into the offense • Start to determine a preliminary depth chart • Define Niblack and Armstrong's role in the offense

The spotlight's on...

Boerkircher and Riley. It's almost surreal to think the blocking tight ends may garner more attention than the receiving tight ends, but after last year's debacles at South Carolina and against Texas, where A&M couldn't get a foot in multiple fourth down situations, they are. The coaching staff was clearly displeased with the blocking they got from the tight ends and went looking for players who can move opponents off the line of scrimmage. That's what they were brought in to do.

Analysis

Kiotti Armstrong is a player who could make a quick impact.

With Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun out of eligibility and Donovan Green and Jaden Platt transferring, the overhaul at the position is almost total. Only Ohrstrom, a likely starter, remains. But A&M added two blockers in Boerkircher and Riley, two potentially valuable receivers in Amari Niblack and Kiotti Armstrong and a freshman Eric Karner, who could be similar to Ohrstrom in terms of size and receiving ability. But it's up to offensive coordinator Collin Klein to figure out who gets used and when, and that remains a mystery at this point.

Projected depth chart