Spring update: WR

The Aggie receiver corps has gone from experienced, big and fairly slow to relatively inexperienced, fairly short and extremely fast. The major changes are the addition of Concepcion and Craver, two of the top targets in the transfer portal. Concepcion caught a ton of passes and showed a lot of versatility at NC State; Craver averaged more than 21 yards a catch last year for Mississippi State. Wilson could be one of the larger possession receivers.

A lot of the success of the group could depend on Bussey and Bethel-Roman. Bussey has the size, speed and athleticism to be a beast if he's healthy and fully comfortable as a receiver, and Bethel-Roman brings height and, supposedly, the ability to get open. Their development will be critical to the group's success. True freshman Kelshuan Johnson is a little on the thin side, but his speed could get him on the field early.

Nothing will be set in stone with the group until after the spring transfer season and the arrival of Myles this summer. The fourth-ranked receiver in the nation could bring an element to the group it doesn't have right now -- a big wideout with elite speed. But, for now, a lot hinges on the foursome of Concepcion, Craver, Bussey and Bethel-Roman.