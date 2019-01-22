Starkel, who lost out a tight competition for the starting job to Kellen Mond, played very little this season, completing 15 of 22 passes for 169 yards and 1 touchdown in A&M's season opener. His snaps came mostly in mop-up duty, save one against eventual national champion Clemson where he was rushed onto the field, was sacked and fumbled deep in Tiger territory.

2017, was a different story for Starkel. He won the starting job in fall practice and had the Aggies cruising in the season opener at UCLA before breaking his leg. The Aggies collapsed and lost 45-44, and Mond was forced onto the field. When Starkel returned, he eventually took the starting job back and threw for 416 yards and 4 TD in a little over a half against New Mexico. He racked up 499 yards and 4 TD in A&M's 55-52 Music City Bowl loss to Wake Forest, ending the year 123-205 for 1,793 yards, 14 TD and 6 INT in 7 games.

The firing of Kevin Sumlin and the arrival of Jimbo Fisher reopened the quarterback competition, however, and Mond started all 13 games while throwing for 3,257 yards, 25 TD and 9 INT.



