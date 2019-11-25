Less than two weeks after his arrest on marijuana possession charges and subsequent suspension from the basketball team, Starks has decided to transfer. Williams announced Monday afternoon that Starks had left the program.

“We appreciate all that TJ gave our program during his time here, and wish him the absolute best going forward,” Williams said.

Starks missed the first two games of the season with a sprained ankle before his arrest and suspension, adding a couple more chapters to an Aggie career that never lacked for attention. The Lancaster product shined on the biggest stages, but wild shooting and ball handling also got him benched.

Starks may not have gotten into trouble off the court previously in his first two years at A&M, but his undisciplined play got him into trouble on it. The streaky shooter scored 19 points in A&M's NCAA Tournament win over then-defending champion North Carolina in 2018 and hit the game-winning shot last season at Alabama, but his inconsistency led then-coach Billy Kennedy to pull him from the starting lineup. Starks averaged 12.3 points per game last season while starting 18 of 27 games.



