Sternberger declares for NFL Draft
Tight end Jace Sternberger was Jimbo Fisher's first commit when he arrived at Texas A&M. On New Year's Day, he became the first of Fisher's A&M signees to leave early for the NFL Draft.
Thank you. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/DuNi02myxC— Jace Sternberger (@_Jstern) January 1, 2019
Sternberger's rise from the JUCO ranks was stratospheric: he went from unknown to consensus All-American in the course of a single season, and broke several A&M receiving records in the process. Stenberger led the team with in receptions (48), yards (832), touchdown receptions (10) and yards per catch (17.33). He is now the single-season record-holder for receptions and touchdowns for a tight end in Aggie history.
Crowded draft field
Shortly after Sternberger declared, Stanford's Kaden Smith followed suit, adding to what appears to be a loaded tight end class. Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama's Irv Smith, UCLA's Caleb Wilson and Iowa's Noah Fant could all compete for positioning in the draft if they declare.
The book on Sternberger in the eyes of scouts, from what we've heard, is that he's likely the best receiving tight end in the draft. He was too fast for college linebackers and too big for safeties, something that could change at the next level. He has also been cited for having a need to improve his blocking, especially when he's being used as an in-line tight end.
Some draft forecasts have shown Sternberger as a possibility late in the first round, but it's more likely he goes between rounds 2 and 5.
New arrivals become more important
With the departures of Sternberger and Trevor Wood, the Aggies are currently down to one scholarship tight end in Glenn Beal. Reinforcements are on their way in two of the nation's two top freshmen tight ends, Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer. Cupp, who will be in at the mid-term, is already 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, established himself as a matchup nightmare similar to Sternberger during his junior and senior years at Brock High School. Wydermyer, at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, is just about as big and is another tremendous talent. The Aggies will lose Sternberger's great receiving ability, but their arriving freshmen have a tremendous upside.