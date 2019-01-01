Sternberger's rise from the JUCO ranks was stratospheric: he went from unknown to consensus All-American in the course of a single season, and broke several A&M receiving records in the process. Stenberger led the team with in receptions (48), yards (832), touchdown receptions (10) and yards per catch (17.33). He is now the single-season record-holder for receptions and touchdowns for a tight end in Aggie history.

Shortly after Sternberger declared, Stanford's Kaden Smith followed suit, adding to what appears to be a loaded tight end class. Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama's Irv Smith, UCLA's Caleb Wilson and Iowa's Noah Fant could all compete for positioning in the draft if they declare.

The book on Sternberger in the eyes of scouts, from what we've heard, is that he's likely the best receiving tight end in the draft. He was too fast for college linebackers and too big for safeties, something that could change at the next level. He has also been cited for having a need to improve his blocking, especially when he's being used as an in-line tight end.

Some draft forecasts have shown Sternberger as a possibility late in the first round, but it's more likely he goes between rounds 2 and 5.