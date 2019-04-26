



Sternberger, who originally signed with Kansas before transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, was the first player Jimbo Fisher actively recruited once he became the head coach at Texas A&M. The tight end from Kingfisher, Okla., repaid Fisher’s faith and then some in 2018. Sternberger caught 48 passes for 832 yards at 10 TD in his single season in Aggieland, earning him both first-team All-SEC and All-American honors.

Regarded as the top receiving tight end in the draft, Sternberger’s performance on the field and at the NFL Combine was good enough to have him ranked among the top five prospects at he position heading into the draft. He lasted a little longer than that, but with at the 75th pick overall, he heads to Titletown to catch passes from a future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have another pass catching tight end in Jimmy Graham, but his position is far from secure. With Sternberger’s ability to split out and cause mismatches in the passing game, he could replace Graham as the Packers’ primary receiving tight end quickly.



