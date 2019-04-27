Watch the scene from the home of Texas A&M center, Eric McCoy, as he is selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Also, watch the video of A&M tight end, Jace Sternberger, as he is picked up by the Green Bay Packers with the 75th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

