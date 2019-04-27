Sternberger, McCoy - Social
Watch the scene from the home of Texas A&M center, Eric McCoy, as he is selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Also, watch the video of A&M tight end, Jace Sternberger, as he is picked up by the Green Bay Packers with the 75th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Erik McCoy reacts with family and friends to being drafted by the #Saints!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 27, 2019
(📺: @nflnetwork)#SaintsDraft pic.twitter.com/nTFdbqkFVR
Headin' to the Big Easy!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats, @Erik_McCoy_73 - 48th overall pick of the @NFLDraft to the @Saints!#SaintsDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/2hBDv5vwOl
That life-changing moment for @Erik_McCoy_73...@nflnetwork #NFLDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/SmIPHtgncg— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
McCoy, Sternberger Selected on Day Two of NFL Draft#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
https://t.co/iwbdoZCUL6
Good luck in Green Bay, @_Jstern!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
With the 75th pick in the #NFLDraft, the @packers take the All-America tight end!#PackersDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bPaP5VV1aV
Dream ➡️ Reality for @_Jstern.@nflnetwork #NFLDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/P7eR8mhNe5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Now he can just jump into the stands, right @Packers? 🧀🙌#PackersDraft #GigEm pic.twitter.com/WA2z4N7gnH— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
love you brother! @Erik_McCoy_73 https://t.co/TWRh3oYWNA— Kingsley Keke#⃣ 8⃣ (@BucketsAll_Day) April 27, 2019
Couldn’t be more proud of @Erik_McCoy_73 and the man he has become! He will have a great and lengthy NFL career with the @Saints Jeremiah 29:11! #MaroonGoons pic.twitter.com/GNc2nfwQzW— Lee Grimes (@CoachGrimesTAMU) April 27, 2019
Max gone and retired... we must’ve got who we wanted. Welcome the big fella to the Big Easy young Erik Mccoy 👏🏾👏🏾— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 27, 2019
Congratulations @Erik_McCoy_73 championship or bust! Welcome to the squad! 💪🏾— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 27, 2019
Erik McCoy was drafted by the Saints while wearing a Fresh Prince of Bel Air basketball jersey— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 27, 2019
Erik McCoy is now our favorite rookie pic.twitter.com/wysuiO3KXf
With the 75th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger!#PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7dL2v6EZQf— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2019
@_Jstern yesssss sirrrr #GigEm— Tra Carson (@PlutoCarson) April 27, 2019
Perhaps no player has taken such a winding journey through college football entering this weekend's NFL Draft as Kingfisher product Jace Sternberger (@_Jstern). My story on how he bet on himself and it paid off. #OKPreps https://t.co/E73AWvwbua— Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) April 25, 2019