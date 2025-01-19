Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The No. 11 Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) held the Tigers (12-6, 1-4 SEC) for more than six minutes while outscoring LSU 10-0 to break open a game that had been close throughout on the way to a 67-57 win.

The Aggies shot terribly at the free throw line and beyond the arc, making seven of 22 3-point baskets and just nine of 21 free throws. But they also forced 18 LSU turnovers -- 11 after halftime -- and dominated the offensive boards after halftime to put the game out of reach.

With the crowd juiced by the return of Wade Taylor (12 points, 4 assists) after a three-game absence, the Aggies jumped out to a 6-0 lead with Taylor making the game’s first basket, then making a steal to lead to another bucket.

“I wasn’t thinking he would need time to work his way back in. I think his presence is felt,” coach Buzz Williams said. “If he's healthy, I think he'll be 4.”

The Tigers would not get their first points from the field until the game was nearly five minutes old, but A&M was unable to build a significant lead. After making two of their first three three-pointers, the Aggies made one of their next 11. LSU only made four, but that and hitting eight of nine free throws allowed the Tigers to take the game to locker room at 30 apiece.

LSU jumped out to a four-point lead on a 3-pointer by Cam Carter (16 points) with 17:21 left, but Taylor responded with a three of his own to cut the lead back to one. Carter made a layup to put LSU up three, but Zhuric Phelps (13 points, 6 assists) scored on a layup to make it a one-point game.

Andersson Garcia (5 points, 7 rebounds) gave A&M the lead back at 39-38, then Phelps then intercepted a pass — one of 11 second half turnovers for LSU — and made a pass to Taylor in the front court, who charged to the basket before dropping a no-look pass to for a dunk and a 41-38 advantage.

LSU would take a 1-point lead with 14:09 remaining, but would lose it for good after a 3-pointer by C.J. Wilcher (9 points; three of six from 3-point range) with 13:17 remaining.

At that point, the Aggie defense took over, but it took quite some time for the offense to catch up. It would remain a two-point game for more than three-and-a-half minutes as A&M missed five straight shots and two more free throws — but Solomon Washington (7 points, 7 rebounds) cleaned up the mess after Pharrel Payne (4 points) missed the second of two free throws and scored on an uncontested putback with 9:43 left.

“You just have to go get it,” Washington said. “So that's just, that's kind of second nature for most of us.”

Taylor then made two free throws — which drew a loud cheer from a frustrated crowd — and Washington hit a line-drive 3-pointer from the corner than bounced around the rim several times before falling through.

“I had confidence (it would fall),” he said.

The Aggies found themselves up 52-43 with 8:16 remaining as LSU coach Matt McMahon called for time.

By the time Carter sank two free throws with 7:46 left, LSU had turned the ball over six times and missed five straight shots over a scoreless span of six minutes, 23 seconds.

“One thing that I would say is we probably didn't foul (during that stretch),” Williams said. “It means that we were defending, we were not fouling, and when they shot it, we got the rebound.”

A&M would not allow the Tigers to any closer than seven points for the remainder of the game, as one final run broke the backs of their nemesis from Baton Rouge. Jace Carter (5 points) drilled a three to make it a 10-point game, then the Aggies began to attack the basket. Phelps hit a line drive runner off the glass to put A&M up 12, then forward Henry Coleman (10 points) scored three straight baskets to fend off LSU’s final efforts to claw back into the game.

“The second half, momentum certainly changed on that end of the floor. I think they had nine offensive rebounds in the second half,” McMahon said. “So the result of the nine offensive rebounds and 11 second half turnovers, they end up getting 14 more shots for the game, and we weren't able to overcome that.”

Even though the Aggies shot 48% from the field in the second half, Washington said the team’s success came from its work at the other end of the floor.

“It was defense. I told the guys at halftime, ‘We’re looking too weak on defense. Guys are getting straight line drives. We're not really talking on the weak side,’” he said. “When we get turkeys (three consecutive stops), we're turning team over 18 times. That's when we can create (offense).”

McMahon wouldn’t disagree.

“When you play them, especially here on their home floor, you’v e got to be able to maintain the rebounding for 40 minutes, and you can't turn the ball over,” he said. “That’s how they play. that's why they're really good.”