Success of outside LB corps depends on Hines
AggieYell.com continues its season preview of the 2020 Aggie football team with a look at the outside linebackers.
Returning starters (projected starter in bold)
Redshirt junior Anthony Hines
Sophomore Andre White
Sophomore Chris Russell
Redshirt freshman Tarian Lee
Redshirt junior Ikenna Okeke
New arrivals
Jobs up for grabs
The backup job behind Hines is very likely to go to White, who performed well as a freshman last year. That, however, isn't a certainty. Also, A&M needs to figure out who its other outside linebacker will be on the rare occasions it's used.
Mr. Intrigue
Cooper. He's very fast, but he's also listed at 205 pounds. In other words, he'll have to add some weight in a hurry to be a factor in 2020.
The spotlight's on...
Hines. After missing virtually all of 2018 with a knee injury, he started all 13 games and was second on the team with 73 tackles. That's the good news. The bad news was he was inconsistent, missed a lot of tackles and played himself out of position on some very big plays. The talent is certainly there -- ask Georgia, and De'Andre Swift in particular -- but can he play at a high level and limit mistakes for a whole season? If he can, he'll be very good and the defense will be as well.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Hines*
|
White
|
Cooper
|
Okeke*
|
Russell
|
Lee*
