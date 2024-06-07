Super Regional preview
AggieYell.com looks at the Super Regional matchup between No. 3 Texas A&M and Oregon.
The host: No. 3 Texas A&M (47-13)
How they got here: Swept the College Station Regional, defeating Grambling, Texas and Louisiana.
Projected lineup:
1) 3B Gavin Grahovac; .308, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 1.031 OPS
2) CF Jace LaViolette; .315, 28 HR, 74 RBI, 1.218 OPS
3) RF Braden Montgomery; .322, 27 HR, 85 RBI, 1.185 OPS
4) C Jackson Appel; .322, 10 HR, 38 RBI, .958 OPS
5) 1B Ted Burton; .296, 9 HR, 42 RBI, .972 OPS
6) DH Hayden Schott; .313, 7 HR, 52 RBI, .879 OPS
7) SS Ali Camarillo; .299, 7 HR, 333 RBI, .837 OPS
8) LF Caden Sorrell; .276, 10 HR, 35 RBI, .957 OPS
9) 2B Travis Chestnut; .287, 3 HR, 12 RBI, .929 OPS
Saturday starter: LHP Ryan Prager; 8-1, 2.53 ERA, 85.1 IP, 19 BB, 113 K
Sunday starter: LHP Shane Sdao; 5-1, 2.61 ERA, 48.1 IP, 9 BB, 55 K
In the bullpen:
LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.64 ERA, 7 saves, 60.1 IP, 8 BB, 65 K
RHP Chris Cortez; 8-3, 3.14 ERA, 51.2 IP, 26 BB, 79 K
RHP Zane Badmaev; 2-0, 2.82 ERA, 22.1 IP, 5 BB, 27 K
RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 1.82 ERA, 34.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 K
RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 15 BB, 22 K
RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 5 BB, 27 K
RHP Weston Moss; 3-0, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 10 BB, 25 K
A&M by the numbers:
Batting average: .299 (53rd nationally)
Home runs: 130 (4th nationally)
Runs: 521 (12th nationally)
Walks: 378 (4th nationally)
Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)
Shutouts: 11 (1st)
Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.24 (4th nationally)
Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.7 (9th nationally)
Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.32 (12th nationally)
ERA: 3.85 (5th nationally)
The Aggies, who pounded opponents for much of the season, found their offensive footing again in Sunday night's blasting of Louisiana in which they hit five home runs. Montgomery, who had been in a terrible slump, broke out with a homer, 5 RBI and was named the regional MVP.
A&M's pitching came through in a big way as well. Four pitchers shut out Grambling 8-0, Prager and Aschenbeck held Texas to 2 runs over 11 innings and Sdao gave up 1 run over 5 1/3 against a strong Louisiana lineup, with the Ragin' Cajuns picking up 3 runs once the game was well in hand.
The Aggies have the better lineup and two better starters. They also have the best reliever in Aschenbeck, and Cortez could be the most dominant pitcher on either team when he's on. But A&M has to keep the momentum it generated last weekend against an Oregon team that's on a roll and feels like it's playing with house money.
The visitor: Oregon (40-18)
How they got here: Defeated San Diego and No. 14 UC-Santa Barbara twice at the Santa Barbara Regional.
Projected lineup:
RF Mason Neville; .254, 16 HR, 42 RBI, 1.024 OPS
C Chase Meggers; .315, 4 HR, 29 RBI, .857 OPS
2B Drew Smith; .314, 3 HR, 28 RBI, .865 OPS
LF Anson Aroz; .268, 4 HR, 21 RBI, .770 OPS
DH Justin Cassella; .252, 7 HR, 28 RBI, .864 OPS
1B Jacob Walsh; .264, 18 HR, 56 RBI, .925 OPS
SS Maddox Molony; .333, 10 HR, 31 RBI, 1.023 OPS
3B Carter Garate; .283, 3 HR, 26 RBI, .787 OPS
CF Bryce Boettcher; .277, 12 HR, 35 RBI, .884 OPS
Saturday starter: RHP RJ Gordon; 7-5, 4.73 ERA, 91.1 IP, 42 BB, 83 K
Sunday starter: LHP Grayson Grinsell; 7-2, 3.82 ERA, 75.1 IP, 42 BB, 97 K
In the bullpen:
RHP Logan Mercado; 1-1, 3.98 ERA, 8 saves, 40.2 IP, 20 BB, 44 K
LHP Bradley Mullan; 4-1, 1.66 ERA, 4 saves, 38 IP, 22 BB, 33 K
RHP Ryan Featherston; 1-2, 3.15 ERA, 2 saves, 40 IP, 16 BB, 40 K
LHP Ian Umlandt; 4-0, 3.94 ERA, 29.2 IP, 10 BB, 23 K
RHP Brock Moore; 4-0, 4.13 ERA, 28.1 IP, 15 BB, 50 K
Oregon by the numbers:
Batting average: .280 (137th nationally)
Home runs: 93 (39th nationally)
Runs: 405 (111th nationally)
Walks: 248 (159th nationally)
Scoring: 7 runs per game (130th nationally)
Shutouts: 1 (137th)
Strikeout to walk percentage: 2.08 (78th nationally)
Strikeouts per 9 innings: 9.3 (58th nationally)
Walks allowed per 9 innings: 4.53 (127th nationally)
ERA: 4.62 (29th nationally)
Even though the Ducks are nowhere close to A&M in terms of power, they are still closing in on a team record for home runs in a season. They have guys who can do damage at both the top and bottom of the order, and Walsh is the all-time program record holder for career homers.
Oregon's pitching has been good, but not great, all season. It hit a high point, however, during the Santa Barbara Regional by holding host UCSB to 1 run over 18 innings. The final game of the regional was a complete game shutout by Kevin Seitter -- their only one of the season -- who threw 128 pitches.
Seitter may be the biggest advantage Oregon has. While the Aggies might have to scramble for a starter if the series goes to a third game, Oregon has three quality starters it can turn to. The bullpen is solid and if Cortez isn't the dominating reliever in this series, Moore is. Like Cortez, he can hit triple-digits on the gun and is a guy Oregon can turn to when they need a big strikeout.