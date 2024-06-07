How they got here: Swept the College Station Regional, defeating Grambling, Texas and Louisiana.

Projected lineup:

1) 3B Gavin Grahovac; .308, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 1.031 OPS

2) CF Jace LaViolette; .315, 28 HR, 74 RBI, 1.218 OPS

3) RF Braden Montgomery; .322, 27 HR, 85 RBI, 1.185 OPS

4) C Jackson Appel; .322, 10 HR, 38 RBI, .958 OPS

5) 1B Ted Burton; .296, 9 HR, 42 RBI, .972 OPS

6) DH Hayden Schott; .313, 7 HR, 52 RBI, .879 OPS

7) SS Ali Camarillo; .299, 7 HR, 333 RBI, .837 OPS

8) LF Caden Sorrell; .276, 10 HR, 35 RBI, .957 OPS

9) 2B Travis Chestnut; .287, 3 HR, 12 RBI, .929 OPS

Saturday starter: LHP Ryan Prager; 8-1, 2.53 ERA, 85.1 IP, 19 BB, 113 K

Sunday starter: LHP Shane Sdao; 5-1, 2.61 ERA, 48.1 IP, 9 BB, 55 K

In the bullpen:

LHP Evan Aschenbeck; 6-1, 1.64 ERA, 7 saves, 60.1 IP, 8 BB, 65 K

RHP Chris Cortez; 8-3, 3.14 ERA, 51.2 IP, 26 BB, 79 K

RHP Zane Badmaev; 2-0, 2.82 ERA, 22.1 IP, 5 BB, 27 K

RHP Brad Rudis; 6-0, 1.82 ERA, 34.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 K

RHP Brock Peery; 2-1, 3.60 ERA, 20 IP, 15 BB, 22 K

RHP Josh Stewart; 1-2, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 5 BB, 27 K

RHP Weston Moss; 3-0, 4.76 ERA, 22.2 IP, 10 BB, 25 K

A&M by the numbers:

Batting average: .299 (53rd nationally)

Home runs: 130 (4th nationally)

Runs: 521 (12th nationally)

Walks: 378 (4th nationally)

Scoring: 8.7 runs per game (16th nationally)

Shutouts: 11 (1st)

Strikeout to walk percentage: 3.24 (4th nationally)

Strikeouts per 9 innings: 10.7 (9th nationally)

Walks allowed per 9 innings: 3.32 (12th nationally)

ERA: 3.85 (5th nationally)

The Aggies, who pounded opponents for much of the season, found their offensive footing again in Sunday night's blasting of Louisiana in which they hit five home runs. Montgomery, who had been in a terrible slump, broke out with a homer, 5 RBI and was named the regional MVP.

A&M's pitching came through in a big way as well. Four pitchers shut out Grambling 8-0, Prager and Aschenbeck held Texas to 2 runs over 11 innings and Sdao gave up 1 run over 5 1/3 against a strong Louisiana lineup, with the Ragin' Cajuns picking up 3 runs once the game was well in hand.

The Aggies have the better lineup and two better starters. They also have the best reliever in Aschenbeck, and Cortez could be the most dominant pitcher on either team when he's on. But A&M has to keep the momentum it generated last weekend against an Oregon team that's on a roll and feels like it's playing with house money.