Super Regional Preview: A&M vs Louisville

Offensively, A&M is going to be patient and make Louisville pitchers come to them. They’ll take a lot of pitches and will not help the Cardinals get them out. They walked 10 times against TCU, and made the Horned Frogs pay for it. Jack Moss is one of the most consistent hitters in the game and Dylan Rock and Austin Bost are riding power streaks. The Aggies have proven to be relentless and, even if they get behind, they’re going to keep coming after you.

A&M showed their gameplan for the Super Regional against TCU: just wear down opponents and beat them into submission. The Aggie pitching staff can be hit or miss, but Dallas has been very good over the past three weeks. A&M needs him to go 5 innings, then they can turn the ball over to long relievers Joseph Menefee or Christian Palisch. Whichever one doesn’t get the call tonight will tomorrow.

Louisville team batting average: .309

Opponents: .260

Louisville team OPS: .933

Opponents: .790

Louisville home runs hit: 94

Opponents: 83

Louisville stolen bases: 103-122

Opponents: 39-55

Louisville team ERA: 5.23

Opponents: 8.05

Record on the road: 8-9-1

The Cardinals are much like the Aggies in that they just flat out hit. The middle of their order is about as deadly as there is in college baseball, and helped them win the ACC regular season title. But they were bounced by Pitt and Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament and had trouble in the Louisville regional. Good pitching has proven to cause them some problems.

Jared Poland has been their most reliable starter, and swingman Tate Kuehner has thrown a lot of innings (69, with 4 starts and 4 saves). Closer Michael Prosecky (11 saves, 41 K in 35 innings) has also been good. Outside of that, their pitchers have been inconsistent at best, with a lot of ERAs over 6. They will likely be forced to go with a very short staff as a result.

They probably don’t care. They’re in the business to bash. They not only hit a ton, but they steal a lot of bases and are extremely aggressive all the way around.

A&M may be looking at a mirror image of itself in a matchup with Louisville. Who hits more may decide who advances to Omaha and the College World Series.







