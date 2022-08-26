News More News
Sylla joins stacked defensive end group

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive end Malick Sylla.

The Aggies hope Malick Sylla is a pass rusher in the making.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

2021 stats (at Katy High School): 61 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

Sylla and Enai White were signed by the Aggies to do one thing: get after the quarterback. Tall, slender and fast, Sylla can draw comparisons to Tyree Johnson. He's got to fight his way through a group of talented teammates to get on the field, but his skill set works to his advantage.

{{ article.author_name }}