Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 330 pounds

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M really needs to rebuild its depth chart at tackle and Trainor fits the bill as a massive, SEC-type tackle. In terms of size and strength, he’s player that could handle things from day one.

Players affected by his arrival: Cole Blanton, Kellen Diesch, among others

50-word scouting report: Trainor is huge and there is nothing subtle about his game. He gets his hands on opponents and simply pushes them out of the way. He’s a force in the running game already, but will need to continue to work on his technique and his pass blocking. His upside is abundant.

2019 expectations: Trainor is coming off of a knee injury, so the Aggies may be a little cautious in their approach with him this year. With experienced players ahead of him at both tackle positions, they can afford to do so.



