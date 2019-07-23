Tackle of the future? Trainor brings size, talent to A&M
AggieYell.com continues its look at the summer enrollees for the 2019 class with a look at offensive lineman Blake Trainor.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 330 pounds
Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M really needs to rebuild its depth chart at tackle and Trainor fits the bill as a massive, SEC-type tackle. In terms of size and strength, he’s player that could handle things from day one.
Players affected by his arrival: Cole Blanton, Kellen Diesch, among others
50-word scouting report: Trainor is huge and there is nothing subtle about his game. He gets his hands on opponents and simply pushes them out of the way. He’s a force in the running game already, but will need to continue to work on his technique and his pass blocking. His upside is abundant.
2019 expectations: Trainor is coming off of a knee injury, so the Aggies may be a little cautious in their approach with him this year. With experienced players ahead of him at both tackle positions, they can afford to do so.