AggieYell - Taking a Buzzsaw to it: A&M's fast hoops rebuild

The 2020-21 season was an unmitigated disaster for Texas A&M men's basketball.

Buzz Williams will be around for the 2021-22 season. Savion Flagg and Emanuel Miller won't.

While the ladies were on their way to the Sweet 16, the men's team was lucky to get in 16 games. They went 8-10 and a dismal 2-8 in SEC play. They went nearly five weeks without playing a game due to ongoing COVID-19 issues, only to return to lose their final two regular season games and be bounced by Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Coach Buzz Williams was displeased with the effort and results from his team. Some of the players wanted a look at somewhere else. Thanks to the transfer portal, Williams got his opportunity to rebuild from essentially the ground up on the fly while most of the 2020-21 team headed to elsewhere. Will the 2021-22 team be better than last year's group? That's to be determined. But it will certainly be different, as only three scholarship players -- guards Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra, and forward Hayden Hefner -- are still with the program. WIlliams still has some scholarships to work with, but the team has already been significantly revamped in less than two months. Here's a look at what's transpired since the season ended:

Out

Forward Emanuel Miller (16.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG; transferred to TCU) This is the one transfer that hurt most. Miller was outstanding last season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding in his second season. He would have been the centerpiece of the rebuild, but he decided to head to the Big 12 and a quietly solid TCU team. Forward Savion Flagg (8.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG; transferred to Sam Houston) Flagg was a player A&M fans waited for to break out, and it never happened. His scoring and playing time both fell off during his two years under Williams, and he took advantage of a fifth season to head to SHSU. Guard Cashius McNeilly (never played; destination undetermined) McNeilly was a huge disappointment, missing 2019-20 with an injury and then opting out last season due to COVID concerns. He will likely end up in Minnesota with his uncle, Jamie MeNeilly, but that has not happened yet. His loss represents little more than potential, but he was said to be a solid outside shooter. Guard Jay Jay Chandler (8.2 PPG, 17 assists, 24 turnovers; transferred to South Alabama) Chandler was brought to A&M as a point guard by Billy Kennedy, but he never adapted to the role. In fact, he turned the ball over more than he assisted. He became a decent off-the-ball scorer, but was sporadic. Guard LaDamien Bradford (.3 points, .7 rebounds; transferred to Louisiana Tech) A member of the 2020 recuriting class, Bradford played very little in his freshman season before deciding to leave. Forward Kevin Marfo (2.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG; transferred to Quinnipiac) After catching lighting in a bottle with Josh Nebo, the Aggies tried to repeat the feat by picking up Marfo from Quinnipiac of the MAAC. After an extremely disappointing season at A&M, he returned to Quinnipiac. Guard Jaxson Robinson (2.1 PPG, 1.1 RPG; transferred to Arkansas) One of the top prospects in the 2020 class, Robinson lasted one uneventful season in College Station. But one positive: he won't have many old teammates to hug postgame. Center Jonathan Aku (1.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG; transferred to Stephen F. Austin) Aku was a project, but was thrown into the fire in his second season as the Aggies looked for an inside presence. He wasn't ready, for the most part, and is off to SFA.

In

Marcus Williams had a great freshman season at Wyoming.

C/F Javonte Brown (transferred from UConn) The 7-foot, 250-pound Brown had A&M as one of his three finalists in 2020, but picked the Huskies instead. When the assistant who was his primary reason for choosing UConn left, Brown transferred out before playing a game. He could fit right into the starting lineup next season. Guard Andre Cash (transferred from JUCO Grayson College) A big guard (6-foot-7) that Williams prefers, Cash averaged 15.3 PPG and shot 47.2% from the floor in 22 games last season. From 3-point range, Cash shot 45.7%.Almost as importantly for a team that struggled in the rebounding department, Cash pulled down 7.1 RPG last season. Guard Marcus Williams (transferred from Wyoming) A native of Dickinson, Williams ended up being a splash addition after one year in the Mountain West. After averaging 14.6 PPG and 4.3 assists per game in 2020-21 en route to being named the MWC Freshman of the Year, the 6-foot-2 Williams decided to use the transfer portal as a chance to move up. It brought him back to Texas and close to home, where he looks to slot right into the starting lineup in 2021. Forward Henry Coleman (transferred from Duke) Ranked 62nd overall and a 4-star by Rivals.com in the 2020 class, Coleman was a role-player on a Duke team which underperformed last season. He played in 19 games, including the last 11, but averaged only 5 minutes a game. He hit 50% of his shots from the field and averaged 1.1 PPG and 1.4 RPG during his only season with the Blue Devils. Playing time for the Virginia native seems very likely to increase this season at A&M. Forward Ethan Henderson (transferred from Arkansas) The 6-foot-8 Henderson has very little in terms of an offensive game, averaging 1.3 PPG last season. But he does give A&M another rebounding presence and can play defense, something Williams values highly. He will likely get some minutes in the post this year. Forward Jordan Hall (transferred from St. Joe's) Another young standout who decided to move up to a bigger program, Hall was outstanding in 2020-21. The 6-foot-7 New Jersey native averaged 10.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG and led St. Joe's in assists (113) and steals (25). He had a triple-double against La Salle on Feb. 20. Guard Manny Obaseki (5-star recruit in the 2021 class) The biggest get for the Aggies in recent memory, the 6-foot-4 Obaseki was ranked 21st in the nation in the 2021 class by Rivals.com. He brings a strong outside game, but can also get to the hoop. He's an explosive jumper and could help on the defensive end as well. Guard Wade Taylor (4-star recruit in the 2021 class) The Lancaster native is a classic point guard at 6-foot-1 and has outstanding ball-handling skills. He could compete for time at the point this year. Center Ashton Smith (3-star recruit in the 2021 class) The Aldine native brings needed size at 6-foot-9. A&M may want to develop him for a year, but we'll see how things turn out this season.

Comparing the 2020-21 lineup with a projected 2021-22 lineup