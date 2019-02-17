AY: Tell us where you are at in the recruiting process considering Coach Jim Turner has left A&M for the NFL?





JB: I am still 100% committed to the 12th Man. Turner leaving was really hard, because I feel like I could go and talk to him about anything. It’s still that way, but he is pretty far away now. Josh Henson is the real deal too. He treats us just like Coach Turner would too. It’s just a different voice in my ear when I get there. Nothing is changing...I did send Coach Turner a message that he deserves to coach in the league, and that I’m not going anywhere and I’m going to make him proud.





AY: You mentioned Josh Henson already —coming from Ok. St. It all happened pretty quickly, but I’ve been told he has already started reaching out to players and prospects. Has he reached out to you?





JB: Yes he has. We actually had a good conversation on Tuesday night. I like him, and my family was rest assured that I am going to be treated the same way. The way he was at Oklahoma State—he would have his offensive line over for dinner, and treated them like they were his own kid. I can appreciate that. I know I am going to be in good hands.





AY: you already said you are 100% committed to A&M, so on a scale of 1-to-10 that would be?





JB: An 11.





AY: A lot of great players out, and I know you are out here to show what you have got, but there are some other Aggies out here...what’s your communication like with those guys in your commitment class?





JB: It’s amazing. The guys that are committed to us, we’ve spent a lot of time together actually—the recruiting events at A&M. They are all really good guys that come from great families, and I am looking forward to going to war with them.





AY: Are there any guys that you are working on?





JB: Jaquelin Roy (Baron Rouge, University Lab DT). He’s committed to LSU right now. He was at Super Bowl Sunday junior day at A&M. The first time he and I met was during one-on-one’s at A&M camp in June. We went head-to-head on almost every rep. It was a battle, and we developed respect for each other as players and people. He’s a very good guy, and I would love for him to be my roommate.