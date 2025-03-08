Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies (21-9, 11-7 SEC) won in typical fashion: a scoring outburst from Taylor (team high 17 points, 6 rebounds), a suffocating defensive effort after halftime, domination of the offensive glass and getting to the free throw line. Remarkably, LSU (14-17, 3-15 SEC) had a 17-0 scoring run in the first half, then went 10 minutes, 45 seconds without a made basket in the second half.

A&M jumped out to a quick lead, as Taylor dispensed with any drama as to whether he would break Bernard King's scoring record Saturday. He hit his first four shots, including three 3-pointers, in the first five minutes, 11 seconds. The last shot, a 3 off an offensive rebound, gave him the record and his team a 15-7 lead with 14:49 remaining in the half.

A&M looked like they would run away and hide as they jumped out to a 19-9 lead, but they then endured one of their worst shooting funks of a poor shooting season. The Aggies went six minutes, three seconds without a point -- turning the ball over five times in the process -- as LSU charged back. By the time Solomon Washington hit a free throw to stop the drought at the 6:03 mark, LSU had taken a 26-20 lead. Daimio Collins promptly hit a corner 3 to make it a 20-1 run and putting the Aggies down 29-20.

But A&M slowly worked their way back into it, outscoring LSU 10-3 for the remainder of the half to go into the locker room at halftime trailing 32-30. The Aggies also had LSU's big men in foul trouble, with Collins and Robert Miller III (2 points) with three each and Derek Fountain (3 points) with two.A&M took full advantage of LSU's foul woes after halftime, attacking the basket with Henry Coleman (11 points, all in the second half, 10 rebounds) and Pharrel Payne (9 points, 5 rebounds). Coleman would tie the game 11 seconds into the second half, but LSU's Mike Williams scored on a layup with 17:55 left in the game to give the Tigers a 34-32 lead.

It would be a long time before LSU scored again.

A&M enjoyed a 10-0 run over the next five minutes, 49 seconds with big men Coleman, Payne and Solomon Washington (4 points, 5 rebounds) scoring eight of the 10. After LSU's Curtis Givens (2 points) made a pair of free throws to stop the scoring drought, the Aggies proceeded to go on another 9-2 run over the next three minutes, 55 seconds. When guard CJ Wilcher scored on a close-in layup, the Aggies were up 53-37 with 7:50 left in the game.

LSU would miss 13 straight shots before guard Jordan Shears (21 points) hit a 3-pointer with 7:10 remaining. Cam Carter followed with another 3 to make it a 53-43, but a pair of free throws from forward Andersson Garcia (8 points, 12 rebounds) with 5:47 left made the lead 12 again and LSU would never cut the lead back to single digits. In fact, the Tigers would only make three more baskets the entire game.

The Tigers made six of 27 field goal attempts, including three of 15 from 3-point range, in their nightmare of a second half. They would shoot 15 of 50 from the field (30%) for the game and seven of 26 (27%) from 3-point range for the game. In the second half, those numbers plummeted to 22% and 20%, respectively.

The Aggies were beneficiary of multiple extra shots, as they completely dominated in the rebounding department after halftime. A&M had 28 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, in the second half. That led to 10 second-chance points after halftime, while LSU had five.

For the game, A&M out-rebounded LSU 42-27 and doubled them up on the offensive glass, 14-7. The Aggies only had a 4-3 offensive rebounding advantage at halftime.

LSU's foul issues bit them hard in the second half, with Collins and Miller both fouling out with more than four minutes remaining in the game. Coleman took full advantage, scoring five points to get his point total into double digits, giving him his double-double.



