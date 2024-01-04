Saunders was the fourth player to commit to A&M Thursday, capping one of the busiest days of recruiting in recent program history. New coach Mike Elko has now added a dozen players from the portal, more than coach Jimbo Fisher did in all of 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Saunders is rising junior and is coming off a splendid season where he earned second team All-Big Sky honors. Opponents learned quickly not to throw Saunders' way, and he only had 19 tackles on the season -- but still picked off three passes.

Taking advantage of his strong 2023 campaign, Saunders entered the portal on Dec. 5. He picked up a number of offers, but committed to TCU 13 days later. The Aggies offered him after that verbal commitment, on Dec. 22.

That offer was enough to get Saunders' interest, and he made the trip to College Station for A&M's big transfer prospect weekend. His stay on Thursday was enough to get him to flip his commitment, giving the Aggies five defensive back transfers to date.