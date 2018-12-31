Teax’s A&M Football & Recruiting Social - Game Day, Bowl Week & UA Bowl
AggieYell brings you the latest & greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Football & Recruiting.
For one last time in 2018...it's GAMEDAY! 💪😤 #BTHONCState— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 31, 2018
🕢 6:30 PM CT
🎥 @ESPN
🎙️ TAMU Sports Network
💻 https://t.co/Gtj1Ip8e54
🔊 https://t.co/jdpQ0nLSmm
📊 https://t.co/N9MppWGs9J #TaxSlayerGatorBowl // @TAMUHotelCC // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/2tmcqRQGH5
Welcome to @TIAABankField.#BTHONCState #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9T0b3QVQvr— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 31, 2018
Battle gear. ⚔️#BTHONCState #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5EFFzjASNS— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 31, 2018
Proud of our guys getting to wear @SEC Graduate patches for the first time in tonight’s @taxslayerbowl:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 31, 2018
🎓 @Erik_McCoy_73
🎓 @keatonsuds
🎓 @BucketsAll_Day
🎓 @donlwilson6
🎓 @OtaroAlaka
🎓 Landry Estes#TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5euhEWnzhb
It may be Sunday, but it's time for Friday Focus driven by your @TXFordDealers. @12thManPWill and Dave Elmendorf preview the #TaxSlayerGatorBowl ⬇️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/MMXBurIfxA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
A fun @taxslayerbowl week is coming to a close.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
Tomorrow...it's time to play 🏈.@TXFordDealers #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LN5GyOCriJ
Great morning with our new friends from @DCTJAX. 👍#TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ISgOis7Diw— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
All 😁 for the best running back in the @SEC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
❌__✍️__@TrayveonW @DCTJAX #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hlbFSRBIA0
College football is the best. 😎— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
Spending some time with @DCTJAX on a Sunday. @taxslayerbowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1XHAWrNCPi
Awesome night at @Topgolf. #TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/MET5uAJ4vZ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
10/10 on the finish imo ⛳@donlwilson6 #TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/h8pbXrcx47— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 30, 2018
🏌️♂️💥💪@Erik_McCoy_73 #TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/X44F7j86bB— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
🏌️♂️@Topgolf #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9iGblZ2PZc— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
Final practice of 2018: ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
Soon: @taxslayerbowl 🏈#GigEm pic.twitter.com/4sQO6XAZsT
🌧 day, no problem.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
Final practice of 2018 goes indoors, appreciate the hospitality @Jaguars! #TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/3DmEatKpmJ
You’re welcome, #12thMan. 🙄😎— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
Head over to Instagram (aggiefootball) to go behind the scenes on Saturday at the @taxslayerbowl.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/9khLuE9OZT
🏈 is finally just a few days away!@StephenMcGee07 and @12thManPWill dive into the @taxslayerbowl matchup.@RTICCoolers #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Xc0y6ZESp8— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 29, 2018
Packing 500 bags of food for children in northeast Florida 👍@BlessinBackpack @taxslayerbowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/m8tmVzZyFQ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Thank you to the brave men and women of the future #USSWichita for the behind-the-scenes tour. 🇺🇸@USNavy #GigEm pic.twitter.com/OwcEnutIWO— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Aggies everywhere...@tdots25 making friends at Naval Station Mayport.#TaxSlayerGatorBowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/UJAm76uImB— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Awesome tour of the USS Wichita this afternoon at Naval Station Mayport.@USNavy @taxslayerbowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/31y95qpxam— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Thanks to @UNFOspreys for hosting us during @taxslayerbowl week. 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Practice 3: ✅#GigEm pic.twitter.com/wquQG8zJyB
5️⃣⚡️@TrayveonW #GigEm pic.twitter.com/nvC65fJfee— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Back at it! 🏈#BTHONCState #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9XQ3NZWjjH— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Great time at the welcome dinner. Thanks @taxslayerbowl!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/5leTGrH8WJ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
Time to eat. 🐊😋@taxslayerbowl #GigEm pic.twitter.com/R7z2rZLAOp— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2018
RECRUITING
Day two at #UAALLAMERICA practice — https://t.co/nBnOTw2uxT pic.twitter.com/W4XPkeWySA— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 31, 2018
#UAAllAmerica: 3⃣-Point Stance#Auburn commit George Pickens was the best WR at Day 1 of #UAAAG practice. @rivalsmike— Rivals (@Rivals) December 31, 2018
has more from Orlando: https://t.co/1ZsVNpSFY0 pic.twitter.com/RhOAhXrA6I
📣 2019 #RivalsCombine & #Rivals3StripeCamp! 🏈— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) December 31, 2018
In association with our @Rivals Partners @adidas & @ncsa, we present the @RivalsCamp schedule for 2019. Registration is now OPEN!
Get complete information & COMBINE signup HERE: https://t.co/trbHMiKiSc pic.twitter.com/yYGdfJFWzx
#UAAllAmerica: 3⃣-Point Stance— Rivals (@Rivals) December 31, 2018
Georgia-native #Michigan #GoBlue signee Trente Jones could be the steal of the #EarlySigningPeriod. @rivalsmike has more from #UAAllAmerica practice: https://t.co/1ZsVNpSFY0 pic.twitter.com/vuD6fpLKGp
Reviewing #UAALLAMERICA day one of practice — https://t.co/dwJ1XZbS5L pic.twitter.com/jfOsn5MRk6— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 31, 2018
Ranking the QBs at #UAALLAMERICA — https://t.co/dwJ1XZbS5L— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 31, 2018
Day one at #UAALLAMERICA - https://t.co/dwJ1XZbS5L— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 31, 2018