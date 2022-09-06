Texas A&M brings four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers back into 2023 class
After decommitting from Texas A&M in August to explore other options, La Grange (Texas) four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers committed back to the Aggies on Tuesday following multiple trips to College Station.
Much like his initial commitment to Texas A&M, Rogers surprisingly decommitted from the Aggies in early August amid communication with other programs becoming more rampant, most notably LSU.
However, the Aggies were quick in re-initiating contact with Rogers and maintaining the strong relationship that they had built during his recruitment which allowed them to get him back on campus before visiting anywhere else.
Despite it being a recruiting dead period, Rogers made two trips to College Station during the month of August to see friends and to re-explore the option of winding up back in the Texas A&M class. He followed that up with an unofficial visit back to College Station this past weekend upon the re-opening of on-campus recruiting to see Texas A&M take on Sam Houston State.
The multiple visits paired with the the constant communication from the staff since his decommitment allowed the Aggies to reel his commitment back in.
Rogers re-joins the Texas A&M class as its 10th commitment in the 2023 cycle and its third-highest ranked pledge. He also joins Jayvon Thomas as a fellow four-star cornerback in the Aggies' class.
While Rogers shows potential on the offensive side of the ball, his highest ceiling is seen at defensive back with his range and closing speed. On the 7-on-7 circuit playing for Team Juice, he showed an adept ability at covering national competition.
In a huge 2021 season that saw him put up huge numbers on both sides of the ball, Rogers rushed for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns while hauling in nine receptions for 336 yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Rogers accounted for 27 tackles including one for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions.
His recruiting rise quickly followed his big junior season as he hauled in major offers from schools across the country including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and more.
Schools such as Alabama, LSU and TCU have all been in the mix to receive official visits from Rogers, and those remain a possibility even after his commitment today. However, the Aggies are now in firm control to hold onto this pledge.
At 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, Rogers is the No. 37 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 6 ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 11 recruit from the state of Texas.