After decommitting from Texas A&M in August to explore other options, La Grange (Texas) four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers committed back to the Aggies on Tuesday following multiple trips to College Station.

Much like his initial commitment to Texas A&M, Rogers surprisingly decommitted from the Aggies in early August amid communication with other programs becoming more rampant, most notably LSU.

However, the Aggies were quick in re-initiating contact with Rogers and maintaining the strong relationship that they had built during his recruitment which allowed them to get him back on campus before visiting anywhere else.

Despite it being a recruiting dead period, Rogers made two trips to College Station during the month of August to see friends and to re-explore the option of winding up back in the Texas A&M class. He followed that up with an unofficial visit back to College Station this past weekend upon the re-opening of on-campus recruiting to see Texas A&M take on Sam Houston State.

The multiple visits paired with the the constant communication from the staff since his decommitment allowed the Aggies to reel his commitment back in.