Texas A&M lands elite 4-star WR

Williams, a Rivals 250 recruit from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., picked A&M over an elite offer list that included Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas and Tennessee, among others.

Madden said the efforts of coach Mike Elko to build a winner in Aggieland helped sway him to A&M.

"What made me decide on Texas A&M was the culture that they are building over there and the coaches that they have. They have done a great job of making me feel wanted and having me as a priority," he told AY's Mark Passwaters. "They said that I made them better coach’s today and that with the addition of me they are going to be able to build something special around me."

Williams is the second highly-rated receiver to join the Aggies' 2026 class, following fellow 4-star Aaron Gregory. He is the tenth commit for the A&M's 2026 recruiting class, which is currently ranked second overall in the Rivals.com rankings.

Williams and Gregory will join a receiver corps that should include new additions Micah Hudson, Mario Craver, Jerome Myles, Kelshaun Johnson, TK Norman and Terry Bussey. Williams said he's looking forward to joining that group.

"I’m super excited about it," he said.