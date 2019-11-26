News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 10:32:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Texas A&M's future QB plays the hero role in postseason

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The future in Aggieland is beginning to get brighter and brighter.The Texas A&M quarterback of the future in the Class of 2021, Eli Stowers, engineered a second-half comeback to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}