AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M and Mississippi State continues with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.

Kellen Mond has played well at home.

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) depth chart

QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 73.1) #10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2) #4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5) RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 67.4) #23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64.2) #25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 69.8); FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 61.5) TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.8) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 62.1) WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 70.4) #14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 59.1) #17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 80.8) WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 69.9) #5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8) WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 60.2) #81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.7) LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 62.4) #74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 75.3) LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.3) #60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 47.8) C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 58.7) #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 59.8) RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 60.7) #75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 45.2) RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 71.9) #51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)

Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC) depth chart

Cameron Dantzler is playing at an elite level.

LE: #5, Chauncey Rivers (Sr.; 6-3, 275; ProFootballFocus season score of 71.2) #43, Fletcher Adams (Sr.; 6-2, 265; 68) DT: #90, Lee Autry (Sr.; 6-2, 305; 61.1) #84, Jaden Crumedy (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 300; 68.8) #92, Kendell Jones (Sr.; 6-4, 300; 48.9) NG: #54, Fabien Lovett (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 56.6) #99, James Jackson (So.; 6-3, 315; 55.9) RE: #42, Marquiss Spencer (Jr.; 6-4, 285; 68.2) #52, Kobe Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 270; 63.9)



WILL: #6, Willie Gay Jr. (Jr.; 6-2, 240; 80.4) #10, Leo Lewis (Sr.; 6-2, 245; 55.7) #18, Aaron Brule (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 235; 35.3) MIKE: #40, Erroll Thompson (Jr.; 6-1, 250; 68.3) #41, Tim Washington (Sr.; 6-3, 240; 53.5) #30, Sh’mar Kilby-Lane (Sr.; 6-2, 230; 28) SAM: #41, Tim Washington (Sr.; 6-3, 240; 53.5) #30, Sh’mar Kilby-Lane (Sr.; 6-2, 230; 28) STAR: #32, Brian Cole II (Sr.; 6-2, 210; 60.2) #38, Fred Peters (Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 200; 55.1)

CB: #1, Martin Emerson (Fr.; 6-2, 195; 70.3) #13, Tyler Williams (So.; 6-2, 175 60.8) FS: #29, C.J. Morgan (Jr.; 6, 200; 44.5) #7, Marcus Murphy (So.; 6-1, 200; n/a) SS: #11, Jaquarius Landrews (Sr.; 6, 200; 61) #35, Landon Guidry (So.; 6, 195; 65.9) CB: #3 Cameron Dantzler (Jr.; 6-2, 185; 87.6) #2, Jarrian Jones (Fr.; 6, 190; 60.2) OR #16, Korey Charles (Jr.; 5-10, 180; 65)



Injuries/suspensions

Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) is out for the year. TE Baylor Cupp (knee/ankle), is out. OL Grayson Reed, Blake Trainor, Cole Blanton and Tank Jenkins are out. Mississippi State: DT Lee Autry, S Marcus Murphy and LB Willie Gay have been suspended. CB Maurice Smitherman is out for the year with a leg injury.



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Isaiah Spiller had his best conference game last weekend at Ole Miss.

Rushing: Spiller, 67 carries for 360 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD Mond, 68 carries for 276 yards (4.1 YPC), 3 TD Corbin, 35 carries, 137 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD Passing: Mond, 157-251 (62.6%), 1,769 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT Calzada, 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD Foster, 2-5, 25 yards Receiving: Ausbon, 42 catches, 553 yards (13.2 YPC), 2 TD Davis, 31 catches, 384 yards (12.4 YPC), 4 TD Rogers, 20 catches, 228 yards (11.4 YPC), 1 TD Smith, 14 catches, 182 yards (13 YPC), 3 TD Wydermyer, 13 catches, 172 yards (13.2 YPC), 4 TD



Mississippi State statistical leaders

Tackles: Thompson, 51 Morgan, 50 Landrews, 45 Tackles for loss: Cole, 7 Rivers, 4.5 Lewis, 3.5 Sacks: Rivers, 2.5 Cole, 2 7 players with 1 Forced fumbles: Spencer and Washington, 2 Four players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Lewis, 2 Seven players with 1 Interceptions: Dantzler, 2

Four players with 1 Passes broken up: Morgan, 7 Dantzler, 6 Williams, 3



Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 30.9 PPG (52nd nationally, 7th SEC) Rushing offense: 136.7 YPC (95th, 12th) Passing offense: 271.4 YPG (35th, 4th) Total offense: 408.1 YPG (64th, 8th) First downs: 166 (30th, 6th) 3rd down conversions: 40.0% (59th, 8th) 4th down conversions: 80% (7th, 1st) Sacks allowed: 19 (102nd, 13th) Red zone offense: 84.8% (55th, 3rd) Turnovers lost: 12 (90th, 8th) Turnover margin: -2 (84th, 13th) Time of possession: 32:52 (16th, 2nd)

Mississippi State by the numbers

Scoring defense: 28.4 PPG (76th nationally, 12th SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 152.3 YPG (63rd, 10th) Passing yards allowed: 244.4 (86th, 11th) Total defense: 396.7 YPG (70th, 11th) 3rd down conversion defense: 33.8% (33rd, 7th) Red zone defense: 75.9% (26th, 7th) Tackles for loss: 35 (100th, 13th) Sacks: 13 (81st, 11th) Turnovers forced: 16 (7th, 2nd) Turnover margin: +1 (54th, 7th)

What the Aggies want to do

Keep the running game going and get the passing attack back to where it had been for the past month before the trip to Oxford. Spiller and Mond ran for an average of 5 yards a carry against Ole Miss last week and the Aggies were able to move the ball on the ground when they needed to. They need to continue that, but opponents are also averaging more than 14 yards a completion against the Bulldogs. In an effort to get pressure, Mississippi State vacated the middle of the field frequently against LSU and paid for it. For the Aggies, that could mean a lot of passes for Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis and Jalen Wydermyer. Mississippi State is giving up 6.3 yards a play so far this year. That includes playing Auburn and LSU, but they’ve also played Louisiana-Lafayette, Tennessee, Southern Miss, K-State and Kentucky. Auburn had nearly 600 yards of offense, LSU more than 400 -- but Tennessee and Kentucky were either right at or over 350. With Autry, Gay and Smitherman out, they’re missing three of their best defenders. They’ve also started slow, so the Aggies should be ready to come out and be aggressive early. Going up-tempo to start the game could catch the Bulldogs flat-footed. Play action right down the seam could also really work. Success running the ball against MSU this season isn’t complex. Run right up the middle. Teams have repeatedly beaten up the Bulldogs by running power right up the gut. Going east-west works more to what they want. This game will be big for Jared Hocker, Colton Prater, Kenyon Green and Ryan McCollum. A&M is very likely going to move the ball. What the Aggies need to avoid is giving an opportunistic defense a chance to breathe by turning the ball over. They also need to give Mond time against a defense that has not gotten much pressure without blitzing. If they do those things, opportunities should be there.

How the Bulldogs may try to counter