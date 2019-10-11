AggieYell.com continues its preview of the matchup between No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama (2:30 p.m. central Sept. 12, CBS) with a look at the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.

Kellen Mond will need some improved play from his offensive line.

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) depth chart

QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 72.9) #10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2) #4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5) #8, Connor Blumrick (RS-So.; 6-5, 210; n/a) RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 65.8) #23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 65.2) #25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 75.3); FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 58.9) TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.8) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 57.4) WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 68) #14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 59.4) #17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 87.3) WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 72.2) #5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8) WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 63.9) #81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.7) LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 63.4) #74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 75.3) LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.8) #60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 47.8) C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 64.2) #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 56.9) RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 67.7) #75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 45.2) RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 72.6) #51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)

Anfernee Jennings is off to a great start for Alabama.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) depth chart

DE: #92, Justin Eboigbe (Fr.; 6-5, 294; PFF season score of 69.6) #47, Byron Young (Fr.; 6-3, 295; 62.7) NG: #94, DJ Dale (Fr; 6-3, 308; 76.3) #90, Stephon Wynn Jr. (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 311; 61.9) #91, Tevita Musika (Sr.; 6-1, 338; 74.2) DE: #99, Raekwon Davis (Sr; 6-7, 312; 82.1) #48, Phidarian Mathis (RS-So.; 6-4, 312; 75.4)

SAM: #24, Terrell Lewis (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 252; 90.2) #4, Christopher Allen (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 72.2) MIKE: #35, Shane Lee (Fr.; 6, 246; 56.8) #36, Markail Benton (RS-So.; 6-2, 235; 66) WILL: #8, Christian Harris (Fr.; 6-2, 244; 64.1) #42, Jaylen Moody (So.; 6-2, 228; 54) #10, Ale Kaho (So.; 6-1, 228; 61) JACK: #33, Anfernee Jennings (RS-Sr.; 6-3, 259; 90.3) #1, Ben Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 243; 72.7) #30, King Mwikuta (Fr; 6-5, 243; 57.5)

CB: #7, Trevon Diggs (Sr.; 6-2, 207; 84) #22, Jalyn Armour-Davis (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 182; 56) #11, Scooby Carter (Fr.; 6, 186; 57.4) FS: #15, Xavier McKinney (Jr.; 6-1, 200; 76.1) #3, Daniel Wright (RS-So.; 6-1, 190; 62.9) #9, Jordan Battle (Fr.; 6-1, 201; 71.6) SS: #5, Shyheim Carter (Sr.; 6, 191; 68.8) #21, Jared Mayden (Sr.; 6, 205; 71) #29 DeMarcco Hellams (Fr.; 6-1, 213; 79.4) CB: #2, Patrick Surtain II (So.; 6-2, 203; 85.1) #28, Josh Jobe (So.; 6-1, 189; 58.7) #26, Marcus Banks (Fr.; 6, 170; 63.3 Star: #2, Patrick Surtain II (So.; 6-2, 203; 85.1) #5, Shyheim Carter (Sr.; 6, 191; 68.8) #22, Jalyn Armour-Davis (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 182; 56)



Injury update

Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) is out for the year. No new injuries have been reported. Alabama: Starting defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (knee) is out. Freshman Byron Young, not Justin Eboigbe, has been working with the first team in his place.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Spiller, 41 carries for 285 yards (6.2 YPC) and 3 TD Mond, 37 carries for 110 yards (3 YPC) and 2 TD Kibodi, 26 carries for 104 yards (4 YPC) and 1 TD Passing: Mond, 117-181 (64.6%), 1,333 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT Calzada, 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD Foster, 2-5 (40%), 25 yards Receiving: Ausbon, 32 catches, 446 yards (13.9 YPC), 2 TD Davis, 23 catches, 288 yards (12.5 YPC), 4 TD Rogers, 17 catches, 200 yards (11.8 YPC) Smith, 12 catches, 161 yards (13.4 YPC), 3 TD



Alabama statistical leaders

Tackles: McKinney, 41 Lee, 30 Jennings, 29 Tackles for loss: Jennings, 5 Lewis, 4 Allen, 3.5 Sacks: Jennings, 3 Lewis, 2 Four players with 1 each Forced fumbles: Surtain, 2 Four players with 1 each Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1 each Interceptions: Diggs, 2 Four players with 1 each Passes broken up: Surtain and Shyheim Carter, 3 Seven players with 1 each



Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 32.8 PPG (46th nationally, 6th SEC) Rushing offense: 133.4 YPC (97th, 13th) Passing offense: 292.8 YPG (25th, 3rd) Total offense: 426.2 YPG (57th, 9th) First downs: 122 (34th, 6th) 3rd down conversions: 43.3% (37th, 6th) 4th down conversions: 100% (1st) Sacks allowed: 10 (60th, 7th) Red zone offense: 84.6% (63rd, 6th) Turnovers lost: 9 (79th, 7th) Turnover margin: -2 (90th, 13th) Time of possession: 33:23 (13th, 1st)

Alabama by the numbers

Scoring defense: 14.8 PPG (13th nationally, 4th SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 134.8 YPG (51st, 8th) Passing yards allowed: 190.6 (30th, 3rd) Total defense: 325.4 YPG (35th, 6th) 3rd down conversion defense: 32.9% (36th, 7th) 4th down conversion defense: 45.5% (58th, 11th) Red zone defense: 72.7% (21st, 6th) Tackles for loss: 30 (70th, 10th) Sacks: 10 (77th, 10th) Turnovers forced: 11 (15th, 3rd) Turnover margin: +8 (3rd, 1st)

What the Aggies may try to do

Mix things up in an effort to get some balance. In their two SEC games so far, Alabama has given up 459 yards to South Carolina and 476 to Ole Miss -- and neither team is upper echelon. Perhaps more importantly, Alabama is giving up 4.8 yards a carry in those two games. So there it is: the thus far weak A&M running game has to get going. How do you do that? With a lot of different things. First, they’re going to try to use some more power, with the two tight end sets. But they’re also probably going to use more RPO (run-pass option), quarterback runs and misdirection. They started to attack the edges more against Arkansas early and had success; other teams have had a lot of it against the Tide. In the passing game, look for the Aggies to try to get the ball out of Kellen Mond’s hands quickly, especially early on, to take pressure off the offensive line and get Mond’s confidence up. That will probably mean more Davis and Smith at first, then get Ausbon going. There will probably be a lot of 2-on-2, with Surtain chasing Ausbon around the field. Also, don’t be surprised if the Aggies use tempo more in this game than they have in the past. Looking at A&M so far this year (and last), it’s pretty clear that the offense has been more efficient when they’re going quickly. Mond certainly seems more in his element and it would be a major change of approach -- but it is one they’ve worked on recently.

