Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense

Batter a considerably weakened LSU defensive front with the running game and keep things simple. The Aggies could go with a lot more two tight end sets in this one, especially with Demas and Lane out. When the Aggies run the ball well, they win. When they don't...well, things get dicey.

A&M needs to keep pressure off Calzada, both literally and figuratively. Like Ole Miss, the Tigers are likely going to put the Aggies in a position where they're daring them to throw. Unlike that game, the Aggies need to get physical, put a hat on a hat and start moving the front of LSU. They do not want to throw the ball 40 times. They want to control time of possession and wear LSU down.

The Tigers have started to use more of a 3-4 look than their original 4-3 due to injuries, so this may be a game where the play of the offensive tackles are key. A&M may have to do a lot of running off tackle with stretch plays, which may suit Achane more than Spiller. On the other hand, Spiller's talent in the passing game, especially one-on-one with Baskerville (who is also banged up), could be big.

One player who will have to come up big in the passing game is Wydermyer, for multiple reasons. He can force the interior linebackers to play back a bit and exploit a safety group that is banged up.

LSU's corners aren't the ones they started the season with, but they're tough and physical. They want to body you at the line of scrimmage, throw you off your schedule and mess up routes. That may be tough on Smith, but also presents opportunities. This could be a game where Chapman could get deep and loosen up the secondary.

The Aggies can't get into the situation like they were at Ole Miss and become reliant on the RPO game and then throw it all night. This is going to have to be an old-fashioned SEC style game where A&M comes out with established running plays and goes right at LSU. If it doesn't work at first, don't abandon it. Play to your strengths, get the passing game going with high percentage plays and wear the Tigers down.