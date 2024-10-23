Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense

Control the game and time of possession with the run, but also take some opportunities to exploit what has been a bad secondary. It's a similar gameplan to what we saw against Missouri, and Weigman needs to be close to that level, or no worse than the first half against Mississippi State, for it all to work.

LSU did a good job bottling up Arkansas' running game last weekend in one of their best performances to date, but South Carolina and Ole Miss both ran well against them. They're a little undersized and inexperienced in the middle, so A&M may try to take advantage of that. Play action could be something they could use off of that, and take some deep shots.

LSU will definitely try to take Noah Thomas away from Weigman, since he's his primary target, so it could be a big opportunity for players like Barber, Bussey and Allen. When LSU blitzes, they like to come right up the middle, and that could lead to some opportunities for receivers crossing if the blitz gets picked up.

The offensive line needs to control things, especially against the pass rush. If Weigman has time, he can take advantage. But this will be the toughest task they've had to date.