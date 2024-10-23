Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Oct. 26

Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the 70s during the game. Clear skies.

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6

195

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

No. 8 LSU (6-1, 4-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

35

Sai'vion Jones

Sr.

6-6

280

0

Paris Shand

Sr-TR.

6-4

275

Nose tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

93

Ahmad Breaux

Fr.

6-3

285

95

Shone Washington

RS-So.-TR.

6-4

298

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

99

Gio Paez

Gr.-TR.

6-3

305

31

Jay'viar Suggs

Jr.-TR.

6-3

295

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Bradyn Swinson

Sr.-TR.

6-4

250

15

Da'Shawn Womack

So.

6-5

260

WILL
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

40

Whit Weeks

So.

6-2

228

30

Xavier Atkins

Fr.

6

210

MIKE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

18

Greg Penn III

Sr.

6-2

234

33

West Weeks

Sr.-TR.

6-3

234

STAR
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Major Burns

Sr.-TR.

6-2

200

25

Javien Toviano

So.

6-1

201

Left cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Ashton Stamps

So.

6

190

12

JK Johnson

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-1

185

Strong safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Jardin Gilbert

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-1

197

3

Sage Ryan

RS-Jr.

5-11

201

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

23

Kylin Jackson

RS-Fr.

6-3

200

6

Jordan Allen

RS-So.

5-11

199

Right cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Zy Alexander

Sr.-TR.

6-2

194

10

PJ Woodland

Fr.

5-11

165

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Weigman, 56-91 (61.5%), 718 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT

Reed, 43-79 (54.4%), 585 yards, 6 TD


Rushing: Moss, 105 carries, 674 yards (6.4 YPC), 8 TD

Daniels, 69 carries, 292 yards (4.2 YPC), 5 TD

Reed, 43 carries, 226 yards (5.3 YPC), 2 TD


Receiving: Thomas, 21 catches, 289 yards (13.8 YPC), 3 TD

Allen, 14 catches, 220 yards (15.7 YPC), 1 TD

Barber, 16 catches, 158 yards (9.9 YPC)

LSU statistical leaders

Tackles: Weeks, 69

Penn, 53

Burns, 39


Tackles for loss: Swinson, 8.5

Weeks, 7

Jones, 5.5


Sacks: Swinson, 7

Jones, 4.5

Weeks, 2.5


Interceptions: Alexander, 2

Weeks and Gilbert, 1


Forced fumbles: Jones, Penn and Swinson, 2


Fumble recoveries: Burns, 2

Five players with 1

A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankLSUNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

31.4 PPG

46th, 9th

20.6 PPG

35th, 9th

Total offense/defense

404.7 YPG

57th, 11th

358.4

YPG

67th, 14th

Rushing offense/defense

218.6 YPG

13th, 2nd

114.9 YPG

33rd, 9th

Passing offense/defense

186.1 YPG

107th, 13th

243.6

YPG

103rd, 15th

First downs/allowed

148

56th, 7th

128

50th, 11th

3rd down conversions/

defense

45.5%

25th, 5th

39.6%

77th, 13th

Red zone %/ defense

96.3%

7th, 2nd

73.7%

18th, 5th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

3/game

6th, 2nd

6.3/

game

45th, 9th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1/game

16th, 2nd

3.43/

game

7th, 3rd

Turnovers/

forced

5

14th, 3rd

11

40th, 5th

Turnover +/-

+5

24th, 2nd

+4

28th, 3rd

Time of possession

31:44

26th, 5th

32:04

20th, 3rd

What A&M wants to do

Control the game and time of possession with the run, but also take some opportunities to exploit what has been a bad secondary. It's a similar gameplan to what we saw against Missouri, and Weigman needs to be close to that level, or no worse than the first half against Mississippi State, for it all to work.

LSU did a good job bottling up Arkansas' running game last weekend in one of their best performances to date, but South Carolina and Ole Miss both ran well against them. They're a little undersized and inexperienced in the middle, so A&M may try to take advantage of that. Play action could be something they could use off of that, and take some deep shots.

LSU will definitely try to take Noah Thomas away from Weigman, since he's his primary target, so it could be a big opportunity for players like Barber, Bussey and Allen. When LSU blitzes, they like to come right up the middle, and that could lead to some opportunities for receivers crossing if the blitz gets picked up.

The offensive line needs to control things, especially against the pass rush. If Weigman has time, he can take advantage. But this will be the toughest task they've had to date.

How LSU may try to counter

They probably won't make very many adjustments to what they do. They don't live in your backfield, they just don't give up a whole lot of yards beyond it. They give up a lot of yards, but also get a lot of pressure and get sacks in the passing game. They've got 11 turnovers, and they like to punch the ball out from running backs. They got Rashod Dubinion for a big fumble last weekend at Arkansas that helped change the game.

The interior linemen are supposed to hold things up, allowing linebackers like Whit Weeks to roam. The ends frequently stand up, and they are the best pass rushers on the team by a wide margin. They like to try to get around the end on opposing tackles, which will be a challenge for Trey Zuhn and the combination of Crownover and Fatheree.

LSU will let you move the ball, but they don't give up a lot of points. They're similar to A&M in that respect. They want their linebackers and STAR to be able to roam, and not have to respond to what the offense is doing. They're not the greatest defense, but they're playing solid ball right now.

Advertisement
Advertisement